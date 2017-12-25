Ten Bollywood films to look forward to in early 2018

A still featuring actor Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in Shankar’s science-fiction ‘2.0’.

New Delhi: With Tiger Zinda Hai, the last big release for 2017, out last week, audiences can focus on what 2018 has to offer. Even as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati remains highly anticipated, despite the absence of a definite release date, here are 10 other Hindi films to look forward to in the first half of 2018.

Mukkabaaz: Anurag Kashyap’s sports drama sees Vineet Kumar Singh play a low caste boxer trying to make it big while in love with his coach’s niece. The film is scheduled for release on 12 January.

Padman: The R. Balki-directed comedy drama is inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham who created a low-cost sanitary napkin to spread awareness around menstrual hygiene in rural India. The Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor-starrer will hit the screens on 26 January, marking Kumar’s annual Republic Day outing.

Aiyaary: The Neeraj Pandey thriller features Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. It will clash with Padman on Republic Day.

Pari: Anushka Sharma’s third home production is a horror comedy directed by Prosit Roy. Also starring Parambrata Chatterjee of Kahaani fame, the film will arrive in theatres on 9 February.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran: The John Abraham-starrer is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, it is slated for release on 23 February.

Hichki: Rani Mukerji makes a comeback to the big screen as a teacher suffering from the Tourette syndrome, a neuropsychiatric disorder. The Sidharth Malhotra directed film will release on 23 February.

Drive: The Tarun Mansukhani-directed thriller stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studio co-production will hit screens on 2 March.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic: While an official title for the film is yet to be announced, Ranbir Kapoor’s take on Dutt’s tumultuous life is highly anticipated. The Rajkumar Hirani- directed film will arrive in theatres on 30 March.

2.0: The science-fiction bilingual simultaneously shot in Tamil and Hindi is a sequel to the 2010 Rajiniknath starrer Enthiran. Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist in the S. Shankar-directed film releasing on 27 April.

Manikarnika—The Queen of Jhansi: Kangana Ranaut plays the lead in the biographical epic on the life of Rani Laxmibai. The film directed by National Award-winning Telugu director Krish is scheduled for release on 27 April.