Films and cricket rule Twitter in 2017

Twitter reflected the diversity of Indian society this year across voices, topics and regions—from Bollywood to Indian Premier League to GST. On the list of 10 most followed Indians on Twitter in 2017 are Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@NarendraModi) at the No.1 position with 37.5 million followers, actor Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) with 31.5 million followers, and two cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) and Virat Kohli (@imVkohli).

Top Hashtag Trends of the Year

Tamil film Mersal generated colossal engagement from fans of South Indian cinema, making #Mersal the top hashtag trend of the year. Four of the top 10 hashtags this year related to cricket—#IPL, #ct17 , #wwc17and #indvpak. The performance of the women’s cricket team and GST also made it to the list.

Most tweeted sports moment

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final clash was the most tweeted about ODI ever with 1.8 million tweets.