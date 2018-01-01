Top 10 Hindi film grossers of 2017
New Delhi: The year behind us may not have been the best for Hindi film business, but the numbers deserve some notice. For the first time ever, a dubbed Telugu film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has outperformed big-ticket Bollywood releases. While Akshay Kumar remains steady and bankable as ever, some of the big superstars may have reason to feel threatened. A look at the highest Hindi film grossers of the year.
1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: S.S. Rajamouli’s Tamil-Telugu fantasy epic made Rs511.30 crore from its Hindi version, higher than what it made in the original languages. The film features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty in lead roles, none of whom were familiar to a north Indian audience.
2. Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan bounced back before the end of the year with the action thriller that made Rs232.52 crore at last count. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film, co-starring Katrina Kaif, is still running in theatres.
3. Golmaal Again: Rohit Shetty’s Diwali release earned Rs205.72 crore in India. The multi-starrer comedy was led by Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and a host of other actors.
4. Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan’s take on Salman Khan’s 1997 comedy earned him much love and box office collections of Rs138 crore. The David Dhawan-directed film also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.
5. Raees: Shah Rukh Khan’s Republic Day release just about saved face with collections of Rs137.51 crore. The film that saw a delay of several months and was embroiled in much controversy was directed by Rahul Dholakia.
6. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar’s satirical comedy doubled up as a social drama on open defecation. The film, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, made Rs134.25 crore.
7. Kaabil: Hrithik Roshan made a much-needed comeback with the action thriller. The film, directed by Sanjay Gupta, earned Rs126.85 crore.
8. Tubelight: What is considered Salman Khan’s dullest Eid offering made Rs121.25 crore at the box office. The Kabir Khan-directed film was a remake of American flick Little Boy.
9. Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama earned an impressive Rs117 crore in box office collections. The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, featured Huma Qureshi alongside Kumar.
10. Badrinath Ki Dulhania: The film, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, the second instalment to their 2014 hit Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania made Rs116.60 crore in domestic collections. The Dharma Productions film was directed by Shashank Khaitan.
All figures have been sourced from movie website koimoi.com
Latest News »
- Prestige buys CapitaLand’s stake in various shopping mall projects for Rs342 crore
- Banks gearing up to refer 24 of 28 large NPA accounts to NCLT
- India awaits consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
- Core sectors’ growth hits over 1 year high of 6.8% in November
- No charges on debit card transactions up to Rs2,000 from now
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Here is a spoiler for the dollar party of Indian companies
The risks to fiscal health from higher oil prices
Indian Railways’ electrification thrust an opportunity for EPC firms
RCom: where bondholders see glimmer of hope, its investors are more optimistic
Renewable energy future hinges on policy execution