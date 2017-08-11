Nitesh Kripalani, Amazon Prime Video India head, resigns

Amazon has confirmed that Nitesh Kripalani who is leading Amazon Prime Video in India, has decided to move on due to personal reasons. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Nitesh Kripalani, director and country head of Amazon Prime Video India, has quit the company. Kripalani said he needs to focus on his “health” and cited personal reasons for the exit in a text message late on Thursday night.

He joined the company in December 2014, two years and eight months ago.

An Amazon India spokesperson confirmed the exit.

“Amazon confirms that Nitesh Kripalani who is leading Amazon Prime Video in India, has decided to move on from Amazon due to personal reasons. Nitesh helped build the team and deliver a great experience to our customers. We wish Nitesh the best in his future endeavors,” the company spokesperson said in a statement.

Kripalani added he is on “gardening leave” till 14 November 2017. Gardening leave refers to an employee’s suspension from work on full pay for the duration of a notice period, typically to prevent them from having any further influence on the organization or from accessing confidential information.

Earlier this month, the US-based streaming service announced a content deal with actor Salman Khan’s home production Salman Khan Ventures for his upcoming films.

The five-year deal with Khan’s production firm has cost Amazon Prime Video what its executives call a “small fortune”, but gives the streaming platform exclusive rights to all his upcoming films even before their television premiere.

Prior to Amazon, Kripalani was head of new media, business development and digital/syndication at Multi Screen Media (now Sony Pictures Network) for five years. He quit MSM in June 2014.