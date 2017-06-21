Cannes Lions 2017: India wins 3 Silver Lions in direct & innovation category

Tuesday’s wins at Cannes Lions 2017 take India’s total metal tally to 24 which is an encouraging figure considering India had only won a total of 27 metals last year. More From Livemint »

New Delhi: Leo Burnett on Tuesday won India’s only silver in the innovation category at the ongoing annual advertising festival Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Meanwhile, Taproot Dentsu and McCann Health also bagged a Silver Lion in the direct category.

Leo Burnett and HP Lubricants created Roads that Honk campaign which was aimed at making Indian highways safe.

Under the campaign, the agency created a unique anti-collision vehicle management system and designed poles which have an in-built vehicle alert mechanism. These poles were placed at sharp curves and hairpin bends on NH1 highway in north India along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. Using wireless technology, radar systems and an anti-collision warning system, these poles detect speeds of vehicles and caution approaching vehicles on either side with a horn.

So far, only two Indian entries have been shortlisted in the Innovation Lions category since it was announced in 2013. The first shortlist was from Omnicom Group-owned media agency PHD India for Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) campaign Kan Khajura Tesan, but it did not convert to a Lion. The Leo Burnett campaign is one of the 12 winning entries globally. The innovation category saw a total 298 entries from across the world.

ALSO READ: Indian agencies win seven awards at Cannes Lions 2017

Meanwhile, McCann Health’s Afghan Immunity Charm campaign, which has already bagged the ‘Grand Prix for Good’, continued its winning streak bagging a Silver Lion in the direct category. This category awards entries that directly target a specific audience with a call-to-action message.

Created for the ministry of public health, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Immunity Charm addresses the issue of low vaccination rates among infants in Afghanistan. To counter the common beliefs among Afghani people against immunization, McCann Health created a bracelet similar to the one commonly worn by young children in the country to ward off evil spirits. Instead of black beads, the immunity charm consists of coloured beads that represent the vaccines each child has received over a period of time. The mothers instantly accepted the immunity charm as it was something they believed was a part of their culture.

ALSO READ: McCann Health India bags Grand Prix for Good at Cannes Lions 2017

Taproot Dentsu’s Odds campaign for sportswear brand Adidas also bagged a Silver Lion. The campaign promoted a special product—a pair of shoes for the same foot dedicated to the needs of para-athletes, primarily blade runners. The film featured Major D.P. Singh, a Kargil war veteran who lost his leg, but not his determination to start walking again. The film talks about his journey as India’s first blade-runner, and one of the first Indians to run a marathon with an artificial limb.

Both these campaigns were a part of the 76 awards given in the category for which 214 entries were received from various agencies globally. India did not have any shortlist in the other three categories (cyber, creative data and mobile) which were awarded on day four of the festival.

Interestingly, Tuesday’s wins take India’s total metal tally to 24 which is an encouraging figure considering India had only won a total of 27 metals last year. There are a total 15 Indian shortlists in the Design, Product Design, Entertainment and Media Lions categories, awards for which will be announced on Wednesday.