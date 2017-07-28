New sect of Patanjali households emerging in India: report

Data from Kantar Worldpanel also shows that Patanjali has high repeat rates, meaning consumers who buy a Patanjali product once are highly likely to come back and buy more of it. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/ Mint

Mumbai: A new sect of households that swear by Patanjali products for all their food, personal and home care needs, is emerging in India, according to global consumer research firm Kantar Worldpanel.

Of the 100 million households that Patanjali reaches today, 49 million are urban households of which 43% are termed “Patanjali households”, meaning they buy Patanjali for at least 3 categories of products according to Worldpanel data.

“The first time anybody buys Patanjali, it usually their toothpaste or their soaps,” said Ramakrishnan K, Country Head of Kantar Worldpanel. However, across homes that use Patanjali products in India, Kantar Worldpanel found that the number of grew to 3 from 1.8 the previous year. Patanjali makes and sells 30 products across food, beverage, home and personal care categories.

Patanjali has been able to build this loyal household following because of a uniform brand name, according to Ramakrishnan K, Country Head of Kantar Worldpanel. “The constant brand name across 30 categories helps, as opposed to other companies,” he said adding that some consumer packaged goods firms often market individual brands they own without adding the parent’s name.

Patanjali’s cause was also been helped along by their exclusive Patanjali stores. “In the Patanjali store, there are no other brands on the shelves to compete (for the consumer’s attention) as compared to modern retail where I may have walked in to get a particular shampoo brand and see other (shampoo) brands to buy, as well” Ramakrishnan said, adding however that now the brand had now built a formidable presence in other major sales channels as well including modern retail.

Data from Kantar also shows that Patanjali has high repeat rates, meaning consumers who buy a Patanjali product once are highly likely to come back and buy more of it.

Last year, 65% of consumers who bought Patanjali’s toothpaste, repeated the purchase.

That proportion grew to 80% this year, according to Worldpanel data. Repeat rates have also risen for Patanjali shampoo buyers, from 52% last year to 58% this year, and in bar soaps from 53% last year to 64% this year.

The Baba Ramdev founded Patanjali finished financial year 2016-17 with revenue of over Rs10,000 crore. As per Worldpanel data, Patanjali’s brand penetration – meaning the percentage of total households that use the brand – is at 38%, reaching 53% of all urban and 28% of all rural households.

It has seen the biggest jump in reach in its personal care segment, which includes its biggest and first brand Dant Kanti toothpaste. From reaching 24% households last year, this now reaches 45% .