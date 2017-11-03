‘Ittefaq’, ‘Ribbon’ to rule theatres this week

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha in a still from ‘Ittefaq’.

New Delhi: A bunch of new releases vie for attention in movie theatres this week.

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Ittefaq, directed by Abhay Chopra is a remake of late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s 1969 thriller of the same name. The makers have adopted a strict no-spoiler policy in the run-up to the murder mystery, which explains the non-aggressive marketing campaign. While full-fledged reviews of the film that also features Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role, are yet to arrive, early tweet reviews say the movie gets the edgy thriller mood right and Khanna’s intense act is worth a watch.

Kalki Koechlin and Sumeey Vyas-starrer Ribbon, directed by Rakhee Sandilya, starts off with one storyline and ends with another, but fails to capture the essence of both, says The Times Of India. Ribbon could have resonated with today’s ambitious youngsters, had the director and writers stuck to one primary plot and not introduced a sub-plot in the second half. Despite the element of realism in the film, both the strands do not seem to reach a conclusion. The second half is dragged beyond imagination and the end is a bit abrupt and disappointing, given the build-up.

The insight, the unique take that you impatiently await as this mundane drama plays out, remains undelivered by the writers and director, says Firstpost. If you are engaged at all, it is owing to the efforts of Kalki Koechlin and Sumeet Vyas who immerse themselves in their parts. While several societal and emotional comments are underscored, there is scant exploration of several compelling issues, not even the plot twist in the final act.

For the Hollywood fans, American superhero film Thor: Ragnarok starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett and Idris Elba directed by Taika Waititi comes to India this week. Empire magazine calls it the most outrageously fun film Marvel has yet produced. Waititi sets out his irreverent stall from the get-go. And the plot is in no way slight. Anchored in genocide, slavery and the literal end of days, this is as weighty an adventure as any the hammered one has undertaken. But Waititi’s feather-light touch imbues the whole affair with effervescent jollity.

The Washington Post says Waititi, a New Zealand actor and filmmaker known for small, irreverent, indie charmers brings the right balance of meaty action and sauciness to Ragnarok, which, although big, avoids the bloated, cartoon-noir ponderousness that has, until Wonder Woman, plagued movies from the film arm of Marvel’s rival, DC Comics. “Everything always seems to work out,” Thor reminds us — blithely — not just once, but twice, in a screenplay (by Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle and Christopher Yost) that elevates Ragnarok to the giddy heights of Guardians of the Galaxy and Deadpool in its refusal to take itself seriously.

In the south, Telugu horror comedy Next Nuvve starring Aadi and Vaibhavi Shandilya directed by Prabhakar Podakandla hardly works like its original, the 2014 Tamil sleeper hit Yaamirukka Bayamey, says apherald.com. It’s nowhere as funny and the additional characters are a mistake as well.

Telugu spy action comedy thriller PSV Garuda Vega directed by Praveen Sattaru starring Rajasekhar and Pooja Kumar is engaging and has some slick action, says telugu360.com. However, while the first half sets high expectations in terms of the core narrative, the second half is like a typical Telugu film.

Several releases this week haven’t elicited any reviews yet. These include Hindi film Kutumb The Family, Tamil films Aval and Thittivasal, Kannada action drama Once More Kaurava, Kannada romantic comedy Jaali Baaru Mattu Poli Hudugaru, Malayalam comedy Goodalochana, Punjabi film Sardar Mohammad and Gujarati movie Hu Tara Ishq Maa.