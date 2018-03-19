Aamir Khan is Vivo India’s new brand ambassador

According to celebrity managers, Aamir Khan charges approximately Rs4 crore per day of shooting taking his annual brand endorsement fee to Rs12-15 crore. File photo: AFP

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Monday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. Khan will appear in an integrated marketing campaign around the upcoming products of the company, featuring in a new television commercial.

The 53-year old actor has replaced Ranveer Singh who was the face of the smartphone brand for the last two years. Singh and Vivo ended their association mutually in February.

“We are thrilled about the possibilities that our partnership with one of the world’s biggest superstars, Aamir Khan, will open up for Vivo in India. He mirrors the values of versatility, perfection and innovation that we steadfastly follow at Vivo. This new association will enable us to explore newer avenues to reach our customers as we script our future growth strategy in India,” said Kenny Zeng, chief marketing officer, Vivo India, in a statement.

According to celebrity managers, Aamir Khan charges approximately Rs4 crore per day of shooting taking his annual brand endorsement fee to Rs12-15 crore. Currently, Vivo is the only brand Khan is endorsing. His last endorsement deal was with e-commerce platform Snapdeal which had to be terminated after the actor made a remark in personal capacity about rising intolerance in the country. He was also associated with cola brand Coca-Cola, Tata Sky and Titan Watches in the past.

“Brands and Aamir have become selective about each other ever since the Snapdeal fiasco happened. Vivo knows the power of a celebrity and Aamir Khan is about class and making a statement.

The actor brings a certain level of exclusivity and I think that Vivo is trying to position itself as a premium brand now,” said Manish Porwal, managing director, Alchemist Marketing & Talent Solutions.

After its launch in 2014, Vivo has leveraged celebrity advertising and brand association with multiple youth properties like cricket and television reality shows to drive awareness. The brand bagged the five year title sponsorship of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rs2,199 crore last year. It had also won the title sponsorship of Pro Kabaddi in 2017 for five years. The smartphone maker became the official sponsor of 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups as well.

In terms of television sponsorship, the brand has been associated with shows like Indian Idol Season 7 on Sony, Yaroon Ki Baraat on Zee TV, Dil Hai Hindustani on Star Plus, Voice Adults on &TV, Roadies X5 and Love School 2 on MTV.

Launched in 2014 in the India market, Vivo’s strong focus has been on promoting the camera and music features in its mobiles. With facilities in Greater Noida, the company has a distribution network across the country both online and offline, catering to over 400 cities, in 22 states backed by 400 service centres in India. It competes with smartphone brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung, Micromax and Huawei among others.

“When Aamir Khan endorses a brand, he not only endorses the product but also the core values of the brand. Ranveer Singh helped penetrate the brand’s offerings to right TG, now Aamir Khan will create loyalty towards the brand Vivo for the audience that is otherwise very brand agnostic,” said Jigar Rambhia, national director, sports and entertainment partnerships, Wavemaker India.