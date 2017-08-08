David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series

David Letterman, who has grown a large white beard since leaving The Late Show in May 2015, was succeeded on the CBS show by Stephen Colbert. Photo: Reuters

Los Angeles: More than two years after signing off from CBS’ The Late Show, David Letterman is returning to television with a six-episode talk show on Netflix Inc, the streaming platform said Tuesday.

Letterman, 70, will host the yet-to-be-titled series, which will feature interviews with “extraordinary people” and segments from the field “expressing his curiosity and humour,” Netflix said in a statement. The show will premiere next year.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement.

“Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely,” he said.

Known for his quick wit, sarcasm, offbeat humour and silly stunts, Letterman interviewed top stars and political figures on more than 6,000 episodes over 33 years in late-night television.

Letterman, who has grown a large white beard since leaving The Late Show in May 2015, was succeeded on the CBS show by Stephen Colbert.

Letterman is just the latest in a long line of big names to join the roster of Netflix’s growing original content slate, which includes Chelsea Handler’s weekly talk show Chelsea.

The Letterman news comes a day after Netflix made its first acquisition, purchasing comics publisher Millarworld and bringing on board a host of character franchises it can mine for TV shows and movies.

Netflix last month reported second-quarter revenue of $2.79 billion and net income of $65.6 million. Reuters