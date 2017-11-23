New Fevikwik ads focus on women consumers

Advertising experts seem divided on their opinion on whether the new Fevikwik ads match the quick recall and whacky humour element of the previous ads by the brand.

New Delhi: Instant adhesive brand Fevikwik’s advertising has managed to entertain consumers while informing them that the brand can fix possibly everything through its infomercials. Most recalled for its humorous “Fishing” ad or the more recent “Todo nai jodo” India-Pakistan campaign, the Pidilite Industries-owned brand’s new advertising campaign focuses on women consumers.

Made by advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather, the “Khushiyon ke Chand Pal” campaign has two 20-second spots which acknowledge the role women play in bringing moments of joy to families. While the first ad shows a young child voluntarily asking for bitter gourd (karela) vegetable, surprising his mother, who has fixed his favourite toy car using Fevikwik, the other spot features a mother-in-law offering a glass of juice to her daughter-in-law, who is working out after the latter fixed her prayer bell using Fevikwik. The ads end with “Khushiyon ke chand pal, sirf paanch rupaiye mein, Fevikwik (A few moments of happiness, only in 5 rupees).”

“A woman is at the heart of every family. But very often she goes unappreciated for little things she does around the household, including repairing broken things at home which are dear to family members. The new television campaign, in its own humorous way, appreciates this role that she plays by bringing back things to life through repairs and creating little moments of joy,” said Vivek Sharma, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries.

Apart from television, the campaign is being promoted across digital, outdoors along with visibility at trade outlets.

Commenting on the concept, Piyush Pandey, executive chairman and creative director, Ogilvy & Mather - South Asia, said, “Fevikwik has always created wonders and various moments of joy for enormous number of consumers. The ‘Khushiyon ke chand pal’ campaign depicts that this instant-bonding adhesive is a perfect partner for every housewife to have cherished moments and fix any kind of day-to-day things.”

Advertising experts seem divided on their opinion on whether the new Fevikwik ads match the quick recall and whacky humour element of the previous ads by the brand.

According to Naresh Gupta, strategy head and managing partner at advertising agency Bang in the Middle, it is very difficult to recreate old magic. “There was innocence in the original Fevikwik ads. The casting, the interplay and the surprise element together made the ads sticky. The new ads seem nice only if you haven’t seen the original work. They don’t come close to the original,” he added.

However, Titus Upputuru, creative head, Taproot Dentsu, a Dentsu Aegis Network agency, says the new ads have a different element of humour with a surprise element about why the protagonists (mother-in-law’s affection for daughter-in-law or son’s love for karela) are acting strangely. “It is revealed in the form of a quick flashback. The proposition that an adhesive can give so much of joy is an emotional one unlike previous Fevikwik ads which were humorous. I don’t think a glue brand has ever done a campaign on an emotional tangent,” he noted.