HBO hacked, ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 episodes may leak online

Los Angeles: HBO has once again become a victim of cyber attack as the network’s upcoming episodes of a couple of series, including the highly popular fantasy drama Game Of Thrones, have reportedly been hacked.

The company, in a statement, confirmed that hackers broke into their system and stole an unknown quantity of data, reported Entertainment Weekly. “HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms”.

“Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold,” the network confirmed in a statement.

Hackers claimed to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data from the company. However, HBO has refrained from comment. So far, a written material which is believed to have been from Game of Thrones season seven’s fourth episode and an upcoming episode of Ballers and Room 104 have apparently been put online.

HBO chairman and chief executive officer Richard Plepler sent an email to the company’s employees alerting them of the breach. “As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming”.

“The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of. As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully,” he wrote.

HBO had also faced the cyber breach during Game Of Thrones season five premiere, when the first four episodes of the show were leaked online.