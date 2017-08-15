After Jeff Bezos, billionaire Bill Gates joins Instagram

Bill Gates first post on Instagram highlights his and wife Melinda’s philanthropic work in Tanzania. Photo: Reuters

After Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder and world’s richest man Bill Gates joined Instagram, on 11 August. His first post is from Tanzania, where he is seen having lunch with students at the Kicheba Primary School in Muheza, Tanga region.

The Instagram post highlights Bill & Melinda Gates’ philanthropic work in Tanzania, as the post reads: “Melinda and I have been coming to Tanzania for many years now. I always love seeing how much progress the country has made to improve health and provide opportunity. Plus, the scenery is stunning.”

“Whenever I travel to places like this, I wish others could come along and meet the people I get to meet,” Gates said. “I have no doubt it would leave them as optimistic as I am about progress happening around the world. I’ll be sharing photos from my adventures here on Instagram, and I hope you’ll follow along,” added the post, which has been liked by 84,749 followers.

In the few days that Gates has been on Instagram, he has gained 190,000 followers, while on Twitter he has a following of 37.4 million.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had joined Instagram on 20 July. His first post was a drone video announcing a new rocket factory, he is building for his aerospace company, Blue Origin, said a CNBC report.

Jeff Bezos joined Instagram on 20 July.

Followed by 32,100 people, Bezos’s childhood photo makes his Instagram display picture, and his latest post with James Mattis is captioned: “A pleasure to host Secretary of Defense James Mattis at Amazon HQ in Seattle today.”

According to a Securities & Exchange Commission filing, Bill Gates made his largest gift since the turn of the century, giving away Microsoft Corp. shares that accounted for 5% of his fortune, the world’s biggest.