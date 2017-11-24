Digital ad spend set to rise in India
A report by KPMG, titled The DigitalFirst Journey, highlights that growing internet penetration and data consumption is likely to boost spending on digital advertisements in India. The launch of 4G services by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd led to a rapid surge in data usage, the report said.
First Published: Fri, Nov 24 2017. 01 16 AM IST
