Last Published: Fri, Nov 24 2017. 01 16 AM IST

Digital ad spend set to rise in India

A report by KPMG, titled The DigitalFirst Journey, highlights that growing internet penetration and data consumption is likely to boost spending on digital advertisements in India.
The launch of 4G services by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd led to a rapid surge in data usage, says the ‘The DigitalFirst Journey’ report. Photo: AFP
The launch of 4G services by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd led to a rapid surge in data usage, says the ‘The DigitalFirst Journey’ report. Photo: AFP

A report by KPMG, titled The DigitalFirst Journey, highlights that growing internet penetration and data consumption is likely to boost spending on digital advertisements in India. The launch of 4G services by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd led to a rapid surge in data usage, the report said.

First Published: Fri, Nov 24 2017. 01 16 AM IST
Topics: Digital ads Digital ad spend digital advertisements 4G services Reliance Jio Infocomm

