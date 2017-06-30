Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’, ‘Baby Driver’ among few options this week

New Delhi: High expectations from Salman Khan’s Eid offering Tubelight had averted the slotting of any big releases this week. The shockingly dismal box office earnings of the war drama have left viewers with few options this Friday.

For Hollywood fans, action film Baby Driver, directed by Edgar Wright and starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey and Lily James, comes to India this week. Empire magazine calls it an awe-inspiring piece of filmmaking from Wright that plays out as a musical through the lens of an action thriller. Sweet, funny and utterly original—you won’t see a film like it this year. The extraordinary thing about Baby Driver is evidenced in the first minutes of the remarkable opening sequence. As Bellbottoms kicks in and Baby (Elgort) launches into an exquisitely choreographed, full-throttle car chase set-piece, it becomes apparent that this is not a film just set to music. But a film meticulously, ambitiously laid over the bones of carefully chosen tracks. It’s as close to a car-chase opera as you’ll ever see on screen. Read more

Romantic comedy The Big Sick, directed by Michael Showalter and starring Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Adeel Akhtar and Anupam Kher, is a joyous, generous-hearted romantic comedy that, even as it veers into difficult terrain, insists that we just need to keep on laughing, says The New York Times. Through sickness and nearly death, it remains a very funny comedy, producing a wide range of laughs, from staccato titters to abrupt guffaws and huge, body-shaking bursts. The ratio of jokes to screen time is satisfyingly high, and there are a few stretches that aren’t enlivened by humour that, joke by joke, with silliness and caustic asides, also deepens the movie. Read more

Science fiction film Transformers: The Last Knight, directed by Michael Bay and starring Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro and Anthony Hopkins, the fifth film in the hugely popular, critically reviled franchise is also the most extravagantly brutish and lurid, says Variety magazine. There’s still a PG-13 gee-whiz-ness to the proceedings, but the towering, swivel-socketed machine men now seem like they’ve been around the block a few times, complete with pit stops at the race track and dive bars. Read more

In the south, Tamil romantic actioner Ivan Thanthiran, directed by R. Kannan and starring Gautham Karthik and Shraddha Srinath, is an enjoyable commercial entertainer dealing with education-related issues, says indiaglitz.com. The comic portions are amusing, while the love story is convincing enough. Despite some compromises, the narrative mostly moves smoothly. Read more

Marathi comedy Andya Cha Funda, starring Arun Nalawade and Deepa Parab Chaudhary and directed by Santosh Shetty, fails to explain who its target audience is, says Pune Mirror. For adults, the film is too childish, and for kids, it’s too grown up. For a mystery, it’s too simple and as an emotional drama, it’s too superficial. Even if we don’t fit it into a slot, it has too many logical holes to make any sense. Read more

Marathi film Ringan, starring Shashank Shende and Sahil Joshi and directed by Makrand Mane, follows a linear narrative but has been made interesting through subtle twists and some fantastic performances, says The Times Of India. An emotional journey that packs human emotion, the farmer crisis and a layered father-son relationship, if ever there was a master class on how to turn a simple story into a beautiful film, director Mane would be the ideal teacher for it. Read more

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Hindi romantic thriller Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, Tamil action crime film Yaanum Theeyavan, Telugu films WWW.Virus.Com and Jayadev and Punjabi drama Great Sardaar.