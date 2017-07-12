Breguet:The business of excellence

Mint Indulge reviews Breguet’s new launches at BaselWorld 2017

There are watch brands, and there are watch brands. Thanks to a history of innovation, invention and a commitment to watchmaking excellence, Breguet belongs to the highest echelons of horology. Ask anyone in the business—watchmaker, retailer, marketer, journalist—what their dream watches are, and a Breguet Tourbillon usually makes an appearance in their wish list. But, and this is particularly noteworthy in a business in which most brands crave a single icon in their portfolio, there is much more to Breguet than just the Tourbillon. This year at Basel, Breguet presented a fine collection of new watches that presented all that is great and good about this giant of the business.

Tradition Dame 7038

The Tradition collection from Breguet showcases the brand’s ability to combine the science of watchmaking with the art of craftsmanship to create a watch that is full of detail without taking away from the essence of a timekeeping device.

It takes a particular audacity to take an intensely technical timepiece and tailor it, with such a light touch, for a female clientele. The Tradition collection from Breguet, now in its 12th year, showcases the brand’s ability to combine the science of watchmaking with the art of craftsmanship to create a watch that is full of detail without taking away from the essence of a timekeeping device. To present that in such a feminine watch is a triumph. A beautiful watch that is as detailed as you want it to be.

Marine Équation Marchante 5887

This, the highlight of this year’s new Breguet models, is notable for several reasons. Firstly, it was a rare ‘complication’ novelty in a year in which few brands put their neck out with and experimented. Secondly, this is a watch that displays the difference between civil and solar time in a manner that is actually easy to understand. And then there are all the details, complexity and subtle homages that is typical of a high-end piece of haute horology. Impressive stuff.

Reine de Naples

The models this year showcase the design’s capacity for youthfulness, maturity and luxury.

Breguet presented five new iterations on the brand’s iconic women’s watch—the Reine de Naples. While the pieces themselves are wonderful for different reasons, what the collection highlights is the sheer versatility of the Reine de Naples case design. The models this year showcase the design’s capacity for youthfulness, maturity and luxury. Year after year the craftsmen at Breguet find new ways of telling the Reine de Naples story.

Classique 7147

We’ve saved the best for last. The Classique 7147 is a spectacular watch. Why? Because it does so much with so little. This is a two hand watch with an offset small second hand at five o’ clock. The dial is crafted from white Grand Feu Enamel. And inside the watch is a self-winding calibre. None of these things are, in themselves, exceptional. But they come together to a create watch that will command respect today, tomorrow, twenty years from now. This is refined, restrained, meticulous watchmaking of the highest order. Distilled into a wonderful timepiece.