India Today expands digital footprint with seven online video channels

Kalli Purie, vice chairperson at India Today group. Photo courtesy: India Today website

New Delhi: In a bid to expand its digital footprint, India Today Group on Thursday launched seven new digital video channels under the brand Mobile Tak, an extension of its Hindi news channel brand Aaj Tak.

The company, through its new channels, will focus on video content and programming on seven subjects, ranging from news, sports, technology and food to astrology, yoga and life. The company, which also operates English news channel India Today, has been running a beta version of these channels for more than a month now.

“We are doing 50 videos a day and we want to go up to 150 videos a day. We are producing as much content as a TV channel would. We are not taking content from our news channel. All the content is targeted and designed for mobile consumers,” said Kalli Purie, vice chairperson at the India Today group.

Mobile Tak will be available as a mobile application and website and each channel therein, is present separately on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

The idea, Purie said, is to go where television is not going and showcase the information on a platform which millennials consume the most. “There is so much information which we are not able to convey through TV. Digital allows us to showcase that information in a better way. We have seen a lot of attraction on the beta version of our channels. Our sports channel has already crossed 80,000 subscribers,” she added.

So far, the channels, on an average, have earned 10,000-15,000 views per video, going up to even 1 lakh views for some videos.

“We are still fine tuning the initiative to analyse what channels do well on what platforms,” said Purie.

Media buyers believe that this launch of online video channels is promising for the overall India Today group. “Video is the most viewed asset on digital today and byte size news content is definitely the way to go. This looks like a promising initiative from India Today,” said Rajiv Dingra, founder and chief executive, WAT Consult, a digital agency owned by Dentsu Aegis Network.

Growth for digital advertising in India is projected to be the fastest among media platforms at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%, according to ‘Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2017-21’ released by consulting firm PwC.

Digital advertising will reach $1.7 billion by 2021, up from the estimated $740 million in 2016, while television advertising is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2017 and 2022.