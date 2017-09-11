Ten Marathi films remade in other languages

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol (centre) and Shreyas Talpade in a still from ‘Poster Boys’.

New Delhi: Sunny and Bobby Deol comedy Poster Boys, which opened to Rs1.75 crore last Friday, is a remake of 2014 Marathi film Poshter Boyz. Marathi cinema, fast growing in scale and success, has provided much fodder for Hindi and regional movies over the years. A look at 10 Marathi hits remade in other Indian languages.

1. Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi (1989): The Sachin Pilgaonkar and Ashok Saraf film was remade in Hindi as Paying Guests. Released in 2009, the Hindi film featured Shreyas Talpade, Javed Jaffrey, Aashish Chaudhary and Vatsal Seth in lead roles.

2. Pheka Pheki (1989): The Marathi comedy was remade in Hindi by Rohit Shetty for the second instalment of the Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Returns (2008). The Hindi film starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arshad Warsi.

3. Bindhaast (1999): The climax twist of the Marathi thriller was replicated in Hindi film Bhagam Bhag (2006). The Bollywood comedy featured Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Lara Dutta and was directed by Priyadarshan.

4. Dombivali Fast (2005): The Nishikant Kamat-directed film about an ordinary middle-class man frustrated with corruption in the country starred Sandeep Kulkarni in the title role. It was remade in Tamil as Evano Oruvan (2007) with R. Madhavan playing the lead.

5. Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai (2010): The Marathi film following two unnamed characters (Mukta Barve and Swwapnil Joshi) was remade in Hindi as Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014). Starring Shiv Pandit and Pia Bajpai, it was directed by Satish Rajwade who also helmed the original film.

6. Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011): The Marathi drama on surrogacy won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. It was remade in 2013 in Telugu as Welcome Obama with Urmila Kanitkar, who featured in both versions.

7. Duniyadari (2013): The Sanjay Jadhav-directed blockbuster was remade in Kannada as Noorondu Nenapu (2017) and in Gujarati as Duniyadari (2013). The Marathi version remains one of the most successful films in the language, with a theatrical run of more than 100 days in Maharashtra.

8. Timepass (2014): The teenage love story, starring Prathamesh Parab and Ketaki Mategaonkar, was remade in Telugu as Andhra Pori (2015). It featured Uttej, Srikanth and Sreemukhi in lead roles and was directed by Raj Mudhiraj.

9. Lai Bhaari (2014): The Marathi blockbuster was directed by Nishikant Kamath and marked Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh’s foray into the industry. It was remade in Odia as Jaga Hatare Pagha (2015), starring Anubhav Mohanty.

10. Mitwaa (2015): The film, starring Swwapnil Joshi, Sonalee Kulkarni and Prarthana Behere, ran for more than 25 weeks in Maharashtra. It was remade in Bengali in 2017 as Ami Je Ke Tomar, starring Ankush.