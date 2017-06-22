Cannes Lions 2017: India wins 8 Lions in Media, Design and Product Design categories

New Delhi: McCann Worldgroup India on Wednesday dominated the Indian winners’ tally by winning three out of eight Lions in Design, Product Design and Media categories at the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Ogilvy & Mather Mumbai won two metals while Taproot Dentsu, Leo Burnett and Famous Innovations bagged a Lion each.

In the media category, McCann Worldgroup India bagged a Bronze Lion for Afghan Immunity Charm campaign created for the ministry of public health, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. A clear favourite, the campaign has already bagged ‘Grand Prix for Good’ as well as a Silver Lion in the direct category. The agency also won a Bronze Lion for ‘Sweet Change’ campaign created for digital payments firm Paytm.

Meanwhile, in the product design category also, McCann Health’s Afghan Immunity Charm campaign continued to charm jurors, winning a Silver Lion. The campaign addresses low immunization rates among infants in Afghanistan.

“I’m really happy that our work Immunity Charm has connected across categories with juries. Paytm is a brand we helped build over the years and it’s a great partnership. Our work on Paytm has already resonated with the consumers here in India and a Cannes Lion will add another dimension to the brand’s success. I must acknowledge the efforts of Kapil Batra and his team of Gaurav Sharma, Rohit Devgun, Gaurav Verma and Utsav Khare with terrific overall support from Prateek Bharadwaj. I must also thank our client Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm, who always has faith in our work,” said Prasoon Joshi, chairman of McCann Asia Pacific and chief executive and chief creative officer of McCann India, in a statement.

Ogilvy & Mather Mumbai also bagged a Bronze Lion in the product design category for its Heathy Hands Chalk Stickscampaign created for fast-moving consumer goods firm ITC Ltd soap brand Savlon. The campaign, which promotes hand-washing habits among children in rural India, has already bagged two Bronze (Promo and Activation as well as PR categories) and two Golds (Outdoor and PR categories). A total of 60 entries were shortlisted in the product design category including four from India.

In the design category, four Indian agencies won metals. The Design Lions recognise visual craftsmanship, demonstrating how design defines a brand or communicates its key message. A total of 278 entries were shortlisted in this category including ten from India.

Ogilvy and Mather won a Silver Lion in ‘Promotional Item Design’ sub-category for ‘Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks’ campaign done for ITC. Taproot Dentsu’s Odds campaignfor sportswear brand Adidas also won a Silver metal under the sub-category ‘Special Editions & Promotional Packaging’. The campaign promoted a special product—a pair of shoes for the same foot dedicated to the needs of para-athletes, primarily blade runners.

“It’s great to see the next level at Taproot keeping the flag flying high. Adidas Odds is a great idea created and nurtured by a young group of people in the agency who are as passionate as we are,” said Agnello Dias, chairman and co-founder, Taproot Dentsu.

Leo Burnett India won a Bronze Lion in ‘Promotional Item Design’ sub-category for ‘Roads That Honk’ campaign done for HP Lubricants. It promotes safe driving at national highways through an anti-collision management system. The other Bronze Lion went to Famous Innovations for ‘The Proposal Box That’ll Get You A Yes’ campaign conceptualised for online Titan Co. Ltd owned online jewellery platform Caratlane.

GroupM owned media agency Mindshare which was India’s only shortlist in the Entertainment Lions for its ‘Change the Rhyme’for Hindustan Unilever Limited failed to win a metal. There was no Indian shortlist in the Entertainment Lions - music category.

Interestingly, Wednesday’s wins take India’s total metal tally to 32 crossing the overall wins of 27 metals last year. The shortlists for creative effectiveness, digital craft, film craft and radio will be announced on Thursday.