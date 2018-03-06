Oscars 2018 audience tumbles from year ago, preliminary data show

Guillermo del Toro poses with the Best Director Oscar and the Best Picture Oscar for ‘The Shape of Water’. Photo: Reuters

Los Angeles: The audience for Sunday’s Oscar telecast, a marathon show that ran almost four hours, tumbled from a year ago, according to preliminary Nielsen data from ABC.

The overnight rating for the show, an estimate of the percentage of homes tuned it to the program, fell to 18.9, down about 16% from preliminary data a year ago. The Shape of Water, from 21st Century Fox Inc., was voted best picture.

Viewing of live events, such as awards shows and sports, has declined along with the rest of TV’s audience. Only two of the pictures that featured in last night’s program, the horror movie Get Out and the World War II drama Dunkirk, tallied more than $100 million in domestic box-office sales, suggesting many weren’t even seen by much of the public.

More complete viewer data will be released later Monday. Bloomberg