Ten Indian films that faced trouble in Pakistan

A still featuring actor Salman Khan from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

New Delhi: Salman Khan-starrer action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai, slated for release in India this Friday, has been banned in Pakistan for showing the country’s law enforcement agencies in a demeaning light. Over the years, several Indian films have been refused screening permit in the neighbouring country owing to their socio-political comments. Here are 10 of them.

Tere Bin Laden (2010): The Osama Bin Laden comedy was banned in Pakistan, owing to the possibility of triggering a terrorist attack. In India, the Ali Zafar film made Rs7 crore at the box office.

The Dirty Picture (2011): The Pakistan censor board refused to pass the film, deeming it unsuitable for theatrical exhibition because of its subject matter and bold scenes. In India, the Vidya Balan-starrer made Rs79 crore in box office collections.

Delhi Belly (2011): The Aamir Khan production was not screened in Pakistan owing to what was considered explicit, adult language. Starring Imran Khan and Vir Das, the film earned Rs54 crore in box office collections in India.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012): The previous instalment of the Tiger franchise also invited disapproval from Pakistan, owing to its narrative theme of fighting the ISIS and falling in love with one from the enemy country. In India, it made Rs186 crore at the box office.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012): The Yash Chopra film, with lead actor Shah Rukh Khan playing an army officer in Kashmir, was purported to depict Pakistan in a negative light. It eventually managed a release and India collections of Rs101 crore.

Agent Vinod (2012): The Saif Ali Khan-starrer was banned in Pakistan for allegedly showing high-ranking officials of the neighbouring country supporting the Taliban regime, among other disapproving content themes. In India, the Sriram Raghavan film made Rs43 crore.

Khiladi 786 (2012): Advertisements and promotions for the Akshay Kumar film were banned in Pakistan with the censor board objecting to the number in the title that could hurt sentiments there. The film, which made Rs64 crore in India, was later released in Pakistan as Khiladi.

Baby (2015): The Akshay Kumar spy thriller was banned in Pakistan for portraying Muslims in a negative light. The censor board also took offence to the negative characters being given Muslim names. In India, the film earned Rs81 crore.

Phantom (2015): Kabir Khan’s action thriller was banned in Pakistan following a petition by Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, the Mumbai attack mastermind who claimed that the film contains filthy propaganda against him and his outfit which, in turn, posed a direct threat to his life and those of his associates. In India, the film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, earned Rs51 crore.

Naam Shabana (2017): The Taapsee Pannu-starrer was found to have content unfit to be watched by Pakistani audiences, including scenes related to terrorism. In India, the action spy thriller earned Rs36 crore in box office collections.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office India.