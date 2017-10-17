C.V.L. Srinivas replaces Ranjan Kapur as WPP India’s country manager

C.V.L. Srinivas, or Srini, as he is known in the industry, is a media professional with 20 years of experience. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: C.V.L. Srinivas, chief executive of media agency GroupM South Asia, has been appointed as country manager for WPP in India. This is an additional role that the media industry old-hand will assume along with heading GroupM in South Asia. He replaces Ranjan Kapur who will continue as chairman of WPP India.

Kapur will continue to help Srinivas and will also focus on his schools and foundation initiatives, according to a company statement.

Talking about the development, Martin Sorrell, chief executive, WPP, said,

“Horizontality is our number one strategic objective and Srini’s additional role in India will be to ensure that we work together as effectively as possible to provide clients with effective and efficient solutions.”

Srinivas, or Srini, as he is known in the industry, is a media professional with over 20 years of experience. He has held senior management positions in media agencies, including GroupM, Madison Media and Starcom MediaVest Group, across India as well as other Asia Pacific markets. He has closely worked with several advertisers, including Unilever, Coca-Cola, Nokia, Vodafone and Samsung. He has also worked at The Times Group as director-private treaties.

WPP Group companies have offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and many other cities in India. The company employs about 15,000 professionals in the country in the areas of advertising; media investment management; information, insight and consultancy; public relations; branding; direct, internet and interactive.