Ten Bollywood films dubbed in regional languages

New Delhi: Sridevi-starrer Mom that arrives in theatres this Friday will see a simultaneous release across four languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The thriller, however, is not the first Hindi film to take to dubbed regional language versions to widen its market. Here are 10 others films that did so.

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016): Director Neeraj Pandey’s sports drama was released in Tamil, Telugu and Marathi, besides Hindi. The Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer had emerged as one of the highest grossing dubbed films in the Tamil market with collections of more than Rs6 crore.

More From Livemint »

Sultan (2016): The Salman Khan-starrer was dubbed into Tamil and Telugu languages. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed sports drama made more than Rs300 crore from its Hindi version.

Dangal (2016): Aamir Khan’s blockbuster sports drama was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. With domestic collections of Rs387 crore, the film remained the highest grossing Indian movie in the country until war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion came along this year.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): The Rajshri family drama was released in Telugu and Tamil as Prema Leela and Meymarandhen Paaraayo, respectively. Its Hindi version collected Rs210 crore.

Bajirao Mastani (2015): Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period romantic drama was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. The Hindi version of the film, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, made Rs184 crore in box office collections.

Happy New Year (2014): Director Farah Khan’s heist comedy made Rs1.43 crore and Rs92 lakh from its Telugu and Tamil versions, respectively. The Hindi version of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned Rs203 crore.

Gunday (2014): The action thriller set in 1970s Bengal was dubbed in Bengali and released for local audiences in the state. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, made Rs78 crore from its Hindi version.

Krrish 3 (2013): The Rakesh Roshan-directed superhero film saw the release of dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions. It earned Rs244 crore from its original Hindi version.

Dhoom 3 (2013): The third instalment of Yash Raj Films’s action thriller franchise was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. The Aamir Khan-starrer made Rs284 crore at the Hindi box office.

Chennai Express (2013): Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s romantic comedy Chennai Express was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. The Rohit Shetty-directed film made collections of Rs227 crore from its Hindi version.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Bollywood Hungama