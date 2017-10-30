10 times Bollywood remade its own classics

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha in a still from ‘Ittefaq’.

New Delhi: Ittefaq, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha, which releases this week, is a remake of director Yash Chopra’s 1969 thriller of the same name. While Bollywood has a long tradition of borrowing from Hollywood and regional cinema, it has often turned to its own classics for inspiration. Here are 10 examples.

1. Devdas (2002): Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus that earned Rs41 crore in box office collections was a remake of older Hindi films, featuring Dilip Kumar and K.L. Saigal, all based on the Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel about a man who drinks himself to self-destruction.

2. Don- The Chase Begins Again (2006): The Shah Rukh Khan film was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 classic directed by Chandra Barot. The older film earned Rs7 crore in box office collections, while the remake earned Rs50 crore.

3. Umrao Jaan (2006): The J.P. Dutta-directed film, starring Aishwarya Rai, was a remake of the 1981 Rekha movie helmed by Muzaffar Ali. The new film made about Rs7 crore in domestic box office collections, while the older film had earned Rs85 lakh.

4. Aag (2007): Ram Gopal Varma directed the action drama as an ode to Ramesh Sippy’s cult classic Sholay (1975). The all-time blockbuster ran for about five years on theatrical release and grossed about Rs30 crore then. Varma’s film made Rs7 crore at the box office.

5. Karzzzz (2008): Himesh Reshamiya starred in the remake of Subhash Ghai’s 1980 musical that featured Rishi Kapoor. The new film managed Rs10 crore, while the classic had earned Rs2 crore.

6. Agneepath (2012): Director Karan Malhotra’s action drama was a retelling of the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer by the same name. The new Hrithik Roshan film earned Rs119 crore, while the acclaimed classic had netted Rs4.5 crore.

7. Bol Bachchan (2012): The Rohit Shetty comedy was hugely inspired by director Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal (1979) about a man pretending to have a twin. The older film earned Rs2 crore at the box office, while the new Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer netted Rs100 crore.

8. Himmatwala (2013): Sajid Khan’s action comedy featuring Ajay Devgn was a remake of a 1983 film starring Jeetendra and Sridevi. The older blockbuster had earned Rs8 crore in box office collections, while the new film netted Rs42 crore.

9. Chashme Baddoor (2013): The David Dhawan comedy was a remake of the 1981 Sai Paranjpye film, featuring Farooq Shaikh and Deepti Naval. The new movie, starring Ali Zafar, Siddharth and Taapsee Pannu, made Rs42 crore, while Paranjpye’s film netted Rs1 crore at the box office.

10. Zanjeer (2013): Apoorva Lakhia directed the Hindi-Telugu bilingual starring Ram Charan, a remake of the 1973 Amitabh Bachchan hit. The older film made Rs4 crore, while the new action drama managed Rs13 crore.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites Box Office India and IBOS Network.