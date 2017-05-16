Press Council wants to bring social media under its ambit

Press Council chief says the social media uses the ‘same alphabet’ as the print media, so why the former should be excluded from PCI’s jurisdiction

Indore: Social media should be brought under the ambit of Press Council of India (PCI), the media watchdog, its chairman Justice (retd) C.K. Prasad said on Tuesday.

“We are of the opinion that social media should be brought under the ambit of PCI, as its (social media’s) reach is much more than the print media. Through it, anything can be circulated world-over within seconds,” he said.

The social media uses the “same alphabet” as the print media, so why the former should be excluded from PCI’s jurisdiction, he asked.

“After an intense debate, we have recommended to the government that jurisdiction of PCI be expanded by including electronic media under its ambit and to change its name from the ‘Press Council’ to the ‘Media Council’,” he informed.

“For constituting Media Council, government needs to frame a law,” he said, adding that as per his information, the matter was under government’s consideration.

At present, PCI’s remit doesn’t cover the electronic media, but the media watchdog has passed a resolution to take cognisance of attacks on electronic media journalists, he said.

The PCI, which held hearings in Indore over the last two days, heard 47 cases, including the assault on photo-journalists outside Tata Group headquarters in Mumbai, restrictions on media on publishing the news related to Hyderabad Central University and attack on a journalist in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.