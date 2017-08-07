10 Bollywood films that brought international music artistes to India

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal, which opened to Rs15.25 crore last Friday, features American rapper and record-producer Diplo in a song called Phurr. Here’s a look at 10 other Hindi films that brought international music artistes to India, as part of a trend that began more than a decade ago.

1. Dhoom (2004): The first instalment of Yash Raj Films’s action thriller franchise featured Thai-American singer Tata Young. The film made Rs31 crore at the box office.

2. Bluffmaster (2005): Iranian-Swedish singer Arash sang a song in Rohan Sippy’s romantic comedy. The film made Rs18 crore in box office collections.

3. Singh Is Kinng (2008): The Akshay Kumar comedy featured American rapper Snoop Dogg in a song. The film co-starring Katrina Kaif netted Rs67 crore at the box office.

4. Blue (2009): The action adventure brought Australian singer-actor Kylie Minogue for a song. The Akshay Kumar-starrer earned Rs38 crore in box office collections.

5. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010): Maneesh Sharma’s romantic comedy had vocals by Italian-Canadian classical-crossover singer Natalie Di Luccio who then went on to do more work in Bollywood. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, made Rs23 crore at the box office.

6. Ra.One (2011): Shah Rukh Khan’s ambitious superhero film had American singer-rapper Akon for a song. The Anubhav Sinha-directed movie made Rs113 crore at the box office.

7. Speedy Singhs (2011): The sports comedy featured a track by American rapper-actor Ludacris. The film made Rs2 crore at the box office.

8. Rockstar (2011): Australian musician, singer-songwriter and guitarist Orianthi Panagaris recorded with music director A.R. Rahman for director Imtiaz Ali’s coming-of-age romantic drama. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer made Rs68 crore in box office collections.

9. Tum Bin II (2016): Trinidadian singer Dwayne Bravo was part of director Anubhav Sinha’s romantic drama produced by T-Series. The film earned Rs4 crore at the box office.

10. Shivaay (2016): Ajay Devgn’s action thriller featured British rock-pop band The Vamps for its title song. The 2016 Diwali release made Rs84 crore at the box office.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office India