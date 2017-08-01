‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ stands out in dull July

New Delhi: In a month packed with movie releases, it’s ironic that a film that almost didn’t make it to theatres has managed to beat most of its contemporaries.

Director Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha, made at a cost of around Rs6 crore, has more than surpassed expectations by notching up a collection of Rs14.72 crore. The film was refused certification earlier in the year for explicit sexual content and managed a theatrical release after appealing to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT).

“Lipstick is definitely the standout film of the month, it has decent returns on investment and is also holding well,” said film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar. “The controversy may have helped in building awareness levels initially but the content was eventually appreciated.”

The one film for which enough buzz couldn’t translate into returns though was Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. Made for nearly Rs120-130 crore, the film has only collected Rs53.29 crore and will result in a big loss for Walt Disney Co. India, the film’s producer.

“The collections may have been decent in themselves but the landing cost of the film was too high, it turned out to be a losing proposition for the studio,” said Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema. “Sridevi’s Mom too was sold to Zee for a very high price and couldn’t create the kind of impact her comeback vehicle was expected to. They will have to depend on ancillary streams like satellite and so on.”

Mom that made Rs36.36 crore in lifetime collections tops the list of disappointments that includes Paresh Rawal’s comedy Guest Iin London (Rs10.64 crore), Raveena Tandon-starrer Shab (Rs21 lakh) and Tiger Shroff-starrer Munna Michael (Rs31.62 crore). The only other bright spot is Anees Bazmee’s comedy Mubarakan starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz that released last Friday and has made Rs22.91 crore by now.

Hollywood fared slightly better. Christopher Nolan’s war film Dunkirk earned Rs17 crore thanks to the director’s dedicated fan following while superhero flick Spider-Man: Homecoming did a business of Rs59.46 crore, a figure slightly disappointing considering the success of the previous installments in India.

The only regional film to make a mark this month was Punjabi romantic comedy Vekh Baraataan Challiyan that earned an opening weekend figure of Rs4.5 crore.

To be sure, there is already much to look forward to next month. Recent box office disappointments are expected to be countered by two big-ticket releases—Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha on 4 and 11 August respectively. Later in the month, there is romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer A Gentleman.

“Mubarakan has set the tone and the two back-to-back releases are eagerly awaited. Plus, there are a couple of holidays including Rakshabandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi this month. It should be an exciting time,” Mohan said.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Bollywood Hungama.