Uber launches services for disabled and senior citizens

Uber has launched a fleet of 500 uberASSIST vehicles.

Cab hailing company Uber on Tuesday introduced two new services—uberASSIST and uberACCESS—for disabled and elderly customers requiring assistance in Bengaluru. Other cities may be covered later.

Hydraulic wheelchairs are fitted on uberACCESS cabs for the benefit of disabled riders, while in uberASSIST, the driver physically helps the passenger to enter and exit the vehicle.

Riders can board uberACCESS vehicles from the rear side and face forward, unlike other wheelchair-accessible vehicles which require riders to face sideways or backwards. Uber has launched a fleet of 500 uberASSIST vehicles. Currently there are 50 such vehicles fitted with hydraulic wheelchaair lift.

Only top-rated drivers are selected for the two initiatives, Amit Jain, president, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement. All drivers are trained to assist passengers with accessibility needs as well as those who need additional assistance during their ride.

The two new services are supported by IT solution provider Mphasis as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Drivers on these two —uberASSIST and uberACCESS— are trained and certified by Diversity and Equal Opportunity Centre (DEOC), an NGO working for equal rights.