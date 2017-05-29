Ten Hollywood films on exploration

New Delhi: Director James Gray’s acclaimed adventure drama The Lost City of Z, which released in India on Friday, describes real events surrounding British explorer Percy Fawcett, who was sent to Bolivia and later made several attempts to find an ancient lost city in the Amazon. Here are 10 other Hollywood films dealing with the theme of exploration.

Interstellar (2014)- The Christopher Nolan film is set in a dystopian future and follows a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole in search of a new home for humanity. The Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway-starrer made $675 million worldwide.

Europa Report (2013)- The science fiction film directed by Sebastián Cordero, based on found footage, recounts the fictional story of the first crewed mission to Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. Starring Christian Camargo, Anamaria Marinca, Michael Nyqvist, Daniel Wu, Karolina Wydra, and Sharlto Copley, it made $125,687 at the domestic box office.

Prometheus (2012)- Ridley Scott’s science fiction film is set in the late 21st century and revolves around the crew of the spaceship Prometheus that follows a star map to arrive on a distant world and discovers a threat that could cause the extinction of the human species. Featuring Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce and Idris Elba in lead roles, it made $403 million at the box office and spawned a sequel called Alien: Covenant, released this year.

Mission to Mars (2000)- The Brian De Palma film is based on a manned Mars mission in the year 2020 that goes awry. Featuring Gary Sinise and Tim Robbins, the film made $110 million in worldwide box office collections.

The Endurance: Shackleton’s Legendary Antarctic Expedition (2000)- The documentary directed by George Butler was based on polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s legendary Antarctic expedition in 1914. The ship of Shackleton’s expedition was named The Endurance and the film was narrated by Liam Neeson.

Contact (1997)- The science fiction drama directed by Robert Zemeckis stars Jodie Foster as a scientist who discovers signs of extraterrestrial life and is chosen to make the first contact. The film co-starring Mathew McConaughey made $171 million at the box office.

The Right Stuff (1983)- Director Philip Kaufman’s epic historical drama tells the story of the seven military pilots who were selected to be the astronauts for Project Mercury, the first manned spaceflight by the US. The Ed Harris, Scott Glenn, Sam Shepard and Fred Ward-starrer made $21 million in domestic box office collections.

Alien (1979)- Ridley Scott’s critically and commercially acclaimed science fiction horror film was the story of a spaceship crew stalked and killed by an extraterrestrial creature. Starring Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton and John Hurt in lead roles, the film earned $104 million in worldwide box office collections.

The Black Hole (1979)- The science fiction film directed by Gary Nelson narrates the story of a spacecraft returning to Earth after a long mission when it discovers a black hole with a spaceship nearby, somehow defying the hole’s massive gravitational pull. The Maximilian Schell, Robert Forster and Joseph Bottoms-starrer made $35 million in domestic box office collections.

Rocketship X-M (1950)- The black-and-white science fiction film describes the first outer space adventure of the post-Second World War era. The Lloyd Bridges, Osa Massen and John Emery-starrer was directed by Kurt Neumann.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office Mojo.