Deepak Dhar quits as Endemol Shine India MD and CEO

Endemol India is known for producing reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Fear Factor and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, besides scripting output for movies like Brothers, TE3N and Anaamika.

New Delhi: After eleven years with the company, Deepak Dhar quit as managing director and chief executive officer of independent production house Endemol Shine India. Chief operating officer Abhishek Rege has been appointed as the new CEO and will work alongside Dhar during the transition period, the company said in a statement.

Endemol India is known for producing reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Fear Factor and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, besides scripting output for movies like Brothers, TE3N and Anaamika.

“Abhishek has played a central role in the growth of Endemol Shine India during his tenure as chief operating officer and we couldn’t ask for stronger leadership to further build on the company’s remarkable successes across non-scripted and scripted genres,” Nicola Bamford, chief executive officer of international operations at Endemol Shine Group, said in a statement. “Deepak will be leaving with our sincere thanks for all he has done in driving Endemol Shine India to become the market leader that it is today and we wish him every success for the future.”

Rege, who joined the company as head of commercial and legal in 2008, was promoted as chief operating officer in 2012 and has since led the company’s business strategy and operations across the television, film and online platforms. Previously, he was director of business operations at Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd., and has led roles in scheduling, acquisitions, commercial affairs and compliance at Star India.

Dhar, who moves on to start his own venture, was appointed creative director of Endemol India in 2006, then managing director in 2008, followed by managing director and CEO in 2015. Before joining the company, he had held senior positions including overseeing output for MTV, Channel V and Star TV, as head of programming.

“My journey at Endemol Shine will always hold a special place in my life. We started with a small team and big dreams back in 2006. Today, we have grown into the largest content producer in the country with expertise spanning across scripted and non-scripted television content, digital content and films in multiple Indian languages,” Dhar said.