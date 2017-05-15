From ‘Piku’ to ‘Kahaani’, ten Bollywood films shot in Kolkata

Yash Raj Films’ romantic comedy ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ that opened to Rs1.75 crore last Friday is the latest Hindi film to pay tribute to the picturesque locations of Kolkata through its narrative and settings.

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films’ romantic comedy Meri Pyaari Bindu that opened to Rs1.75 crore last Friday is the latest Hindi film to pay tribute to the picturesque locations of Kolkata through its narrative and settings. The cultural capital of Bengal has provided much fodder for Bollywood over the years. Here are 10 movies shot in the city.

Piku (2015): Shoojit Sircar’s comedy drama was the story of a father and daughter who embark on a journey from Delhi to Kolkata. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan, it earned Rs79 crore in box office collections.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015): Dibakar Banerjee’s mystery thriller on the legendary detective was set in then Calcutta during World War II. The Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer made Rs27 crore at the box office.

Gunday (2014): The action thriller was set in 1970s Calcutta and told the story of two orphaned outlaws played by Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film made Rs78 crore at the box office.

Bullet Raja (2013): Portions of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s action film were set and shot in Kolkata. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Jimmy Shergill, it made Rs32 crore in box office collections.

Lootera (2013): Director Vikramaditya Motwane’s period romance, based on O. Henry’s short story The Last Leaf was set in 1950s Calcutta. The Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer made Rs27 crore at the box office.

Kahaani (2012): Sujoy Ghosh’s mystery thriller revolving around a pregnant woman looking for her missing husband in Kolkata during the Durga Puja festival was the ultimate ode to the city. The Vidya Balan-starrer made Rs51 crore at the box office.

Barfi! (2012): Director Anurag Basu’s comedy drama about a deaf-mute simpleton was shot and based partly in 1970s Calcutta. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer made Rs112 crore in box office collections.

Love Aaj Kal (2009): Parts of Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy drama were shot in Kolkata. The film featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles earned Rs66 crore in box office collections.

Parineeta (2005): Then debutant director Pradeep Sarkar’s musical romantic drama was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1914 Bengali novella and set in Kolkata. The Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt film made Rs16 crore in box office collections.

Yuva (2004): Mani Ratnam’s political drama brought three stories together on Kolkata’s famed Howrah Bridge. The film featuring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles made Rs14 crore at the box office.

All figures have been sourced from movie websites Bollywood Hungama and Box Office India