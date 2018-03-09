Women’s Day: Reebok, Parle G talk about women breaking stereotypes in their campaigns

Parle G executed a new ad titled, ‘Ziddi Chhoriya’ celebrating women who have fiercely followed their dreams.

New Delhi: Brands across categories chose a variety of themes from self defence and gender stereotyping to financial freedom to highlight what women go through on a daily basis.

Mint takes a look at five advertising campaigns that stood out on the occasion of International Women’s Day (8 March) and highlighted key issues related to women.

Reebok India —Highlighting that most of us perceive bruises and marks on women to be a result of violence, sportswear brand Reebok India conducted a social experiment in which people were invited to observe a girl who is bruised. Majority of the invited guests thought that she is a victim of domestic abuse, eve-teasing or some form of violence. A voice over revealed that she is a combat athlete and that her bruises are a proof of her strength. Reebok has made a petition on Change.org to make self-defence mandatory in school and college curriculum for female students; the brand wants to send it to Union women and child development ministry.

Parle G —The biscuit maker executed a new ad titled, ‘Ziddi Chhoriya’ celebrating women who have fiercely followed their dreams. The film features women achievers who have done the nation proud across various fields. Some of the big names in the video includes Neha Pardeshi (Indian women rugby team captain), Maheleqa Mohseni (air rifle shooter), Sakshi Shitole (archer) and Sonia Kulkarni (motivational speaker), among others.

Ixigo —Women in India have been subjected to various forms of taboo surrounding travel with phrases like ‘Log kya Kahenge?’, ‘Shaadi ke baad Jaana!’, ‘Kya karogi jaake?’ from people around them. The online travel search portal is encouraging women to leave behind all stigmas and travel without any apprehensions. The ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi’ campaign is urging women to go out there and embrace the joy of travel.

Biba—Known for creating progressive advertising highlighting social evils like dowry, the ethnic brand spot is back with a new campaign which talks about how women are often asked uncomfortable questions which are never directed towards men. The ‘Change for progress’ spot made by advertising agency Brandmovers India features a group of young girls and a boy chatting about their recently concluded exams. The conversation is interrupted by an uncle, who comes and asks the boy a seemingly absurd question about whether he will continue higher studies or not. It leaves the boy confused, the camera pans to a young girl in the group who says that the question is as absurd when asked of a woman.

Franklin Templeton —For most Indian women, while earning provides a sense of empowerment, investing takes the backseat. The asset management firm’s ‘Invest for progress’ campaign turns the lens of financial prudence towards women urging them to step up and become financially independent. The film, through the means of conversations between an ambitious working woman and her grandfather, strives to advocate the need for young women to not only earn but also learn to invest wisely.

Amanté —the lingerie brand chose to celebrate its own workforce this Women’s Day through a digital campaign. Made by advertising agency Leo Burnett Orchard, the film features number of women working on different shapes and sizes of lingerie for their customers with a message ‘when women support women, it makes for a happy women’s day’. Amanté claims to employ over 65,000 women across the world working under design, production, marketing and sales functions.