Rajinikanth appeals to Tamil Nadu govt to withdraw 30% local body tax

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth Wednesday appealed to the state government to consider the demand of theatre owners and distributors to withdraw the 30% local body tax imposed on the film industry.

“Keeping in mind the livelihood of lakhs of people in the Tamil film industry, I sincerely request the TN GOVT to seriously consider our plea,” the actor said in a tweet as the strike by exhibitors entered its third day.

Rajinikanth is currently in the US for a regular health checkup. The 66-year-old actor, who was shooting for his upcoming film Kaala Karikalan, left for the US on 29 June. Nearly 1,000 cinema halls in the state have remained shut since 3 July with exhibitors going ahead with their stir to protest imposition of 30% local body tax in addition to 28% goods and services tax (GST).

Senior officials of the Tamil Film Producers Council, South Indian Artistes Association along with theatre owners and distributors, who met chief minister K. Palaniswami on Monday, decided to continue their protest, as the meeting did not yield any positive result. The issue also echoed in the ongoing Assembly session Tuesday with opposition parties Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress raising it.

Municipal administration minister S.P. Velumani told members that the government would give due consideration to problems of all sections of people. Besides the local tax, a GST of 18% has been fixed for tickets priced below Rs100 and 28% for those above Rs100.

Association members had also met state finance minister D. Jayakumar who assured them that the government was with them and the matter required a decision at the policy level.