Airtel, Flipkart, Xiaomi ads most watched on YouTube

Google-owned streaming platform YouTube has released the YouTube Ads Leaderboard, a list of ads and promoted videos that engaged the viewers during the third quarter of the year.

The list is determined by an algorithm that factors in paid views, organic views and audience retention (how much of a video people watched). The YouTube views mentioned are between July and September this year.

According to the company, the 10 ads clocked 3.5 million hours of viewing, with 69% of it coming from mobile devices. Five out of ten ads (by brands like Xiaomi, Oppo Mobiles, Panasonic Smartphones, Droom and MuscleBlaze) were long format ads with a watch time of over one-minute.

Airtel: Offering a sweet deal to its postpaid users, the telecom firm launched a campaign titled ‘Postpaid Promise’ highlighting that it will allow users to carry over unused data to the next month. Made by advertising agency Taproot Dentsu, the video uploaded on 13 May has received over 7.4 million views so far.

MuscleBlaze: The sports nutrition brand rolled out inspiring video ‘Tum nahi samjhoge (You won’t understand)’ featuring runners and gym goers who are unapologetic about their dedication towards fitness regime. The people, across age, gender and occupations, featured in the video have similar discipline and will to push their physical strength limits. Made by advertising healthcare agency, Medulla Communications the campaign uploaded on 10 July has garnered over 4.3 million views so far.

Bajaj Finserv: During the recently concluded festive season, the financial services company urged consumers to upgrade their lifestyle availing it’s no cost EMI finance option. In the television spot, a young woman is seen shopping for home décor, appliances and grocery, stocking up for the festive season using company’s no cost EMI option. Made by advertising agency Leo Burnett, Mumbai, the ‘Think it, done’ campaign has garnered over 6.4 million views so far.

Panasonic Smartphones: The smartphone maker’s Diwali digital film revolved around the launch of Eluga Ray 500 model subtly narrating how smartphones have become an essential part of our lives. With a background narration by poet and actor Piyush Mishra, the film created by advertising agency Sociowash, was uploaded on 21 September. It has garnered over 9.6 million views so far.

Flipkart: Promoting its fashion category, the e-commerce platform television spot stuck to its popular ‘Kids as adults’ theme. Made by advertising agency Lowe Lintas Bengaluru, the spot featured a character called Neha who manages to look trendy without spending big money owing to Flipkart’s offers and discount on fashion wear. Uploaded on 10 July, the television ad has received over 3.2 million views.

Oppo Mobile India: The brand’s digital film titled ‘Your Best Diwali Gift’ promoting Oppo F3 Selfie expert phone featured cricketers Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, R. Ashwin, and Rohit Sharma. They were shown walking around a museum admiring the artifacts but things take a completely different turn when a mannequin transforms into a beautiful woman. Uploaded on 25 September, the film has received over 13 million views so far.

Xiaomi India: To celebrate the sale of five million units of its Redmi Note 4 phone within six months of its launch on 23 January, Xiaomi created world’s largest grain mosaic art spread across an area of 6,000 square feet at Thyagraj Stadium, New Delhi. Approximately 40,000 kg of grains were used to create the mosaic which was later donated to an NGO called Robin Hood Army to help feed five lakh people . The campaign, executed by boutique ad agency Humour Me, was supported by actor Boman Irani, captain of the Indian Women’s cricket team Mithali Raj and cricketer Virender Sehwag. Uploaded on 10 August, the video has received over 2.4 million views.

ICICI Bank: The television spot promoted bank’s Money2India service which claims to provide customers an easy and secure way to transfer money to friends and relatives across the country. The video uploaded on 18 July received over 2.9 million views so far.

Droom: Online auto marketplace created an entertaining music video ‘Bittuji ki beemer’ using animation graphics to explain how the platform helps buyers to buy automobile at the right price. Created by ad agency Contract Advertising, the video uploaded on 26 September has got over 1.6 million views so far.

Durex: The campaign made by advertising agency Havas Worldwide featured actor Ranveer Singh who was seen promoting brand’s slimmest pocket condom range called Durex Jeans. Uploaded on 24 July the video received over 1.5 million views so far.