Seven brands that have struck a chord with their Diwali ad campaigns

A screen grab from Ghadi detergent’s Diwali ad.

New Delhi: Brands across categories have rolled out festive ad campaigns to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights highlighting the importance of family, love, hope and light as their core theme. A look at seven brand Diwali campaigns that have struck a chord with viewers.

Nokia

In its first comeback festive campaign executed by advertising agency Dentsu One, the smartphone maker has highlighted its global brand philosophy of “Unite For”, urging consumers to take a break from their phones and spend quality time with their loved ones this festive season. The company is also providing a gift box in which one can place their own phone and give it to someone close or, just set it aside for a day as a gesture of committing their time—and themselves—to them. The integrated campaign is being promoted across television, retail, activation, social and digital. The film, uploaded on YouTube on 29 September, has garnered 17 million views so far.

Nestle Alpino

Nestle-owned premium chocolate brand Alpino brought a Bollywood twist to create a Diwali ad which features actors Sonali Bendre and Jimmy Shergill. Made by advertising agency JWT Delhi, the spot positions the chocolates as the perfect gift for loved ones this Diwali.

Coca-Cola

No festival is complete without siblings, and beverage brand Coca-Cola’s campaign highlights some of special moments that a brother and sister share even if it means picking up fights over the most trivial things. Made by McCann Worldgroup India, the campaign is being promoted across television, radio and digital. Coke has also partner with Paytm to offer festive discount codes to consumes with each bottle of Coke.

Pepsi

The beverage brand has extended its “Festive Moments” campaign under which it has created over 80 of the popular words printed in eight regional languages on the brand’s packaging. The new packaging with festive slogans like “Dhoom Dhadaka” (for Diwali) in regional languages aims to create a much stronger connect with the consumers. Made by JWT, the campaign also comprises a digital film along with a series of interactive on-ground activations.

Lenovo

A heartwarming campaign “Gift them a future” created by Lenovo India narrates a story of a banker struggling to keep himself busy after retirement. His son, who is back home for Diwali, decides to give him a little nudge in form of a notebook which will help him start his own entrepreneurial venture. Uploaded on company’s YouTube channel on 3 October, the video has garnered over 2.6 million views so far.

Hike Messenger

Mobile chat platform Hike Messenger gave a fresh take on the often-used theme of homecoming during festive advertising.

Created by JWT Delhi, the “No Formality” campaign features a young man who goes back home only to find his parents choosing to go on a holiday on Diwali. He then decides to celebrate the festival partying with his friends. The campaign is being promoted across digital, social and traditional media including television and radio.

Ghadi detergent

Continuing with its “saare mael dho daalo” (cleanse all the dirt) proposition, Ghadi detergent’s Diwali ad urges people to stop judging strangers according to the pre-conceived stereotypes that exist in our mind. Created by advertising agency ADK Fortune, the film shows how policemen are often associated with trouble and corruption. The ad shows a policeman visiting a family who are selling their electronic items online. Interested to buy some of these items for Diwali, he not only pays them money in advance, but also makes the full payment, much to the relief of the owner who doubted his intentions.