Punit Goenka re-elected as IBF president

A file photo of Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), the representative body of television broadcasters, on Friday re-elected Punit Goenka as president for a second term at its 18th annual general meeting. Goenka is managing director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

Goenka replaced Uday Shankar, the chief executive officer of Star India Pvt. Ltd, as president of IBF in September 2016.

“I am elated to lead the industry body for the second consecutive year. It places a huge responsibility on my shoulders to steer the sector through challenges and complexities,” Goenka said in a statement.

IBF also re-elected Rajat Sharma (chairman of India TV), N.P. Singh (chief executive of Sony Pictures Network), Sudhanshu Vats (group CEO at Viacom 18) and K. Madhavan (managing director at Asianet Communications) as IBF vice-presidents.

Aroon Purie (India Today group chairman and editor-in-chief) was elected as the treasurer of IBF. The body also co-opted Shashi Shekhar Vempati, chief executive officer of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, as a director on the IBF board.

“I look forward to the support of each and everyone in the fraternity to collaborate with the government and other regulatory bodies to provide an enabling environment to conduct our businesses in a transparent and goal centric manner linking it inextricably to India’s media and entertainment sector growth story,” Goenka added.

Founded in 1999, IBF was set up to promote and represent the interests of television broadcasters in India. Members of the body account for more than 450 television channels and over 90% of television viewership and revenue.