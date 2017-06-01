Publicis Media wins ZTE Mobile’s Rs200 crore account

ZTE Corp is a Chinese multinational telecommunications equipment and systems company and also a leading manufacturer of several Android smartphones and tablets. Photo:

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe-owned media agency Publicis Media said it has bagged the entire media planning and buying business of Chinese handset maker ZTE Mobile in India following a multi-agency pitch.

In the pitch process that started five months ago, Publicis Media beat agencies like GroupM, Madison Media and IPG Mediabrands to win the contract which, according to advertising industry estimates, is worth an annual Rs200 crore.

The global communications group has created a special team for the new business called Team ZTE. Publicis Media, the media agency, and the group’s communications agency Publicis Communications will jointly work on the account.

ZTE Corp is a Chinese multinational telecommunications equipment and systems company and also a leading manufacturer of several Android smartphones and tablets.

With a clear focus on the India market, ZTE plans to launch a wide variety of products in the country. While the company mainly sells products under the ZTE brand, it is also an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). In January 2017, ZTE launched the Hawkeye smartphone.

In a statement, Sachin Batra, chief marketing officer, ZTE India, said: “Team ZTE impressed us with their strong, highly differentiated offering and compelling live RoI (return on investment) proposition. They are focused on the entire customer journey, generating real-time strategies and returns on media and marketing investments. Team ZTE comes with extraordinary analytical and media targeting capabilities.Their passion, vision and dedication made them the right partner for our growth plans.”

Mayoori Kango, managing director of Performics.Resultrix, part of Publicis Media India, said: “ZTE is an ambitious, high-tech and result-oriented company, operating in a space that is dynamic and exciting. We will further fuel their expansion plans, by helping them forge deep connections with consumers, across all the right touch-points and platforms.”