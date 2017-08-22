ICICI Prudential Life’s campaign on cancer survivor goes viral

Created by advertising agency Lowe Lintas, the over 4-minute-long film opens with a football practice session where the coach is chatting with the players and pushing them to practice hard.

New Delhi: Nothing can prepare anyone for a disease like cancer which throws one off physically, emotionally and financially. A new digital campaign by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance talks about the dreaded disease and how one can better prepare oneself to fight it by choosing the right insurance cover.

Uploaded on the company’s official YouTube channel on 17 August, the digital-only campaign has garnered over 2.8 lakh views. On Facebook, the video has received more than 7 million views since 18 August

Created by advertising agency Lowe Lintas, the over four-minute-long film opens with a football practice session where the coach is chatting with the players and pushing them to practice hard.

Although in mid-session, he starts coughing and the next frame reveals that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The football team loses hope when it hears the news. The coach, however, motivates them over the phone and urges then to train harder.

The film shows that the coach is prepared to fight the dreaded disease as he claims his insurance policy from ICICI Life’s website. Eventually, both the team and the coach fight their battles and emerge victorious. The film ends with the powerful message that a critical illness like cancer can be overcome with timely and adequate medical treatment.

ICICI Pru Heart/Cancer Protect pays health claim amount right after the disease detection, the film says.

“Among Indian consumers today, lifestyle-related illnesses like cancer and heart ailment have become increasingly common due to fast-paced lives. Each one of us has seen someone around us who has faced these illnesses. In most cases, urgent medical attention is required—leading to a need for a large sum of money, in a matter of days. At such a serious time, the family should be focused on recovery and not worry about finances. This is the key insight behind our new health plan—ICICI Pru Heart/Cancer Protect,” said Puneet Nanda, executive director, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

The plan pays the claim amount on detection itself providing a cover of Rs50 lakh for cancer and Rs25 lakh for heart at Rs407 per month.

“Nobody is ever fully prepared to face a disease like cancer. We have drawn an analogy between the role that a coach plays helping his team prepare and how one should always be prepared in life for a critical illness like cancer. Since it is not a predictable disease one can only plan for it ahead. I’m glad it has resonated with people who are liking the campaign online,” said Arun Iyer, chairman and chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas.

Calling it a tearjerker, Naresh Gupta, strategy head and managing partner at advertising agency Bang in the Middle feels that the campaign will move people to take action. According to him, the choice of the protagonist is also quite hard-hitting.

“Cancer, as a disease, is scary and expensive. The brand has done a good job to target someone who is a fitness enthusiast to stress that the disease can visit even the seemingly healthy and fit person,” he said.

Gupta’s only gripe is the length of the film even for a digital medium.

“The story line after a point is linear and may be not needed to be told. I believe messages that are meant to move people from inertia need to be sharper therefore a shorter crisper film would have worked better,” he said.