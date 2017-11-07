Indians use YouTube mostly for streaming music, Facebook for streaming news: study

In the music segment, Hindi and electronic music were the two most popular genres among YouTube users, according to a study by video intelligence platform Vidooly Media Tech. AFP

Indian internet users are largely using YouTube to consume music, while the most streamed Facebook videos are news-related content, according to a study by video intelligence platform Vidooly Media Tech.

By anonymously studying Indian YouTube traffic, Vidooly found that music videos generated over 3 billion views, followed closely by entertainment videos with 2.4 billion views in September. Video content for kids ranked third with 1.3 billion views in the same month.

Across the top Facebook pages, news-related videos were the most streamed with over 1.58 billion views, while entertainment videos took the second spot with 1.06 billion views. Vidooly did not include Facebook pages from brands, famous personalities, meme pages, and celeb gossip for the study.

Note that Facebook has over 400 million users in India, while YouTube has over 241 million users.

Vidooly said that it tracked anonymous viewership habits of more than 640 million viewers aged between 18-65 on YouTube and Facebook across desktop and mobile in September for the study.

“Undoubtedly, YouTube is India’s default music player and the most popular source for accessing music content. On Facebook, however, news videos garner higher viewership compared to entertainment,” Subrat Kar, chief executive officer of Vidooly, said in a statement.

“We have witnessed a rising trend across music, entertainment and news videos as viewership and the average watch time across these platforms has grown by over 40% with growth primarily rising in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns,” Kar added.

Overall, the most viewed music channel in India was run by Bollywood music label T-Series. Other Top 9 channels include SET India, Zee TV, ChuChu TV, Wave Music, SAB TV, Zee Music, CVS Rhymes, Speed Records and Eros Now.

In the music segment, Hindi and electronic music were the two most popular genres among YouTube users, the study revealed. In the entertainment genre, regional content in Telugu generated the most views closely followed by entertainment content in Hindi. But in the news segment, regional content in Hindi overtook Telugu as the most viewed content.

On Facebook, after news video content and entertainment content, videos from independent creators stood third with 416 million views. In terms of regional news, Hindi language content generated over 1 billion views in the entire category.

The top 10 Facebook pages with most views in September were ABP News, Dainik Bhaskar, Aaj Tak, Vijay Television, ABP Majha, ABP Live, Hebbar’s Kitchen, The Amit Bhadana, The Times of India and Aashqeen1.