Amar Butala, COO of Salman Khan Films, joins Fox Star Studios

New Delhi: Amar Butala, chief operating officer (COO) at Salman Khan Films, has joined Fox Star Studios as chief acquisition officer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Butala, who was previously involved in developing and executing projects at UTV Motion Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures, has films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hero and Tubelight to his credit.

While he served as co-producer on Khan’s productions, at UTV, Butala helped develop, creatively supervise and produce feature films and manage talent acquisition for the studio.

He has also been associated with movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Love Sex and Dhokha and Filmistaan, over the years. In his new role at Fox, Butala will be responsible for driving content acquisition and alliance agenda for the studio and will be reporting to Vijay Singh, chief executive officer, Fox Star Studios.

Butala remained unavailable for comment.

“Amar is an experienced film executive having been associated with many successful movies over the years and has built strong relationships in the industry,” Singh said in a statement. “Fox’s commitment to creative development and building our in-house talent teams has helped build capacity and competencies. This coupled with our on-going successful partnerships with creative production houses including Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Vinod Chopra Films have enabled us to become the preferred studio in Bollywood. We are now looking to scale up further and Amar will play an important role in achieving this growth agenda.”

A joint venture between US-based movie production and distribution company, 20th Century Fox and Indian media and entertainment company STAR, Fox Star Studios has had a relatively chequered run in Bollywood. After burning its fingers with big-ticket projects like Bombay Velvet, Brothers and Shaandaar, the studio has bounced back with recent films beginning with Neerja and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo down to Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and most recently, Judwaa 2. It has projects like J.P Dutta’s war drama Palthan and Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 lined up in the coming months.