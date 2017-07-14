Sumanto Chattopadhyay appointed chief creative officer of Soho Square

New Delhi: Advertising agency Soho Square on Friday announced the appointment of Sumanto Chattopadhyay as the chairman and chief creative officer (CCO), effective 1 August.

He was earlier serving Ogilvy & Mather South Asia as the executive creative director (ECD). Both Ogilvy and Soho Square are a part of global advertising conglomerate WPP Plc.

More From Livemint »

Chattopadhyay will report to the company’s board of directors.

“Sumanto is one of our most talented, seasoned creative resources with rich experience across categories. More importantly, he is a fantastic creative leader and, over the years, I’ve seen some great talent emerge under his leadership. Soho Square has picked up tremendous momentum. Sumanto will help build on its success and propel it forward,” said Piyush Pandey, executive chairman and creative director, Ogilvy South Asia in a statement.

“My mandate is to grow the business and raise the creative bar at Soho Square. After being part of a well-structured system at Ogilvy for so many years, I’m moving to a much larger role at Soho. It is going to be a learning experience because so far I have been doing only the creative function. It will be a challenge and also a great opportunity to be in a leadership role. I’m looking forward to it,” said Chattopadhyay over phone.

With over 25 years of experience in advertising, Chattopadhyay started his career with a Kolkata-based agency called Response India before beginning his long-standing association with Ogilvy in 1993. He has worked with Ogilvy’s Kolkata office for around two years before moving to Mumbai.

Over the course of his two-decade stint at Ogilvy, he has helped build brands like Hindustan Unilever Ltd-owned soap brand Dove, Pond’s and Star Plus and was a part of the launch of Pro Kabaddi League, Maharashtra Tourism and The Economist in India.

Chattopadhyay has multiple national and international advertising awards to his credit, including Cannes, Clios, One Show, Abbies and Kyoorius. He has also acted in movies such as Piku and Char Adhyay as well as in plays.

Part of WPP in India, Soho Square has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Its clientele includes brands such as Tata Motors, Himalaya Herbals, Bisleri, Yes Bank, Cipla, Italian two-wheeler maker Piaggio, smartphone maker Lava and Voltas, among others.