Supriya Prasad appointed president of Broadcast Editors Association

The Broadcast Editors Association (BEA) is the apex body of editors of national and regional television news channels across the country. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The Broadcast Editors Association (BEA) on Monday elected Supriya Prasad, managing editor of news channels Aaj Tak and India Today, as its president.

BEA is the apex body of editors of national and regional television news channels across the country. Prasad replaces Shazi Zaman, former group editor at ABP news network.

Ajit Anjum, managing editor of Independent News Services Pvt. Ltd, was appointed general secretary. While Dibang, a journalist and news anchor at ABP News, and Arnab Goswami, founder at Republic TV were elected vice-president, Ajay Kumar, news anchor at News Nation was named treasurer.

The self-regulatory body also named a 15-member executive committee with members like Zaman, Abhishek Kapoor, (executive editor at Republic TV), Ravi Prakash (chief executive officer at TV9) , Sukesh Ranjan (journalist at News24) and Navika Kumar (managing editor- politics at Times Now).

According to a statement released by the body, Prasad will be working on improving the role of electronic news media in a bid to make it more public-oriented.

Prasad has been working with India Today group since 2011. This is his second stint with the network. He had earlier worked for the group for 12 years (starting 1995), after which he joined B.A.G. Networks.

According to the statement, BEA is also planning to expand operations by “inclusion of editors of the regional channels.” For this, BEA has created a three-member sub-committee.