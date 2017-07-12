Sameer Nair steps down as CEO of Balaji Telefilms

New Delhi: Film and television production house Balaji Telefilms Ltd on Wednesday announced that Sameer Nair was stepping down from his position as its Group chief executive officer after three years. “On the successful completion of his 3-year term, he relinquishes his executive role w.e.f July 15, 2017 and returns to an advisory capacity,” the company said in a statement.

Nair joined Balaji Telefilms in July 2014 to expand the company’s existing operations into new streams like digital media.

“Its been an amazing experience working with Ekta, Shobhaji and all my other wonderful colleagues at Balaji. The company is in great shape – the TV business is doing well; we’ll soon add the DD shows to the mix in which the company retains intellectual property. We now have in place a very measured approach to the movie business; and most recently we had a very successful launch of our global business with ALTBalaji. The management teams are in place and the company is well poised for its next phase of growth. I remain a mentor and guide to the company and a close friend of the family,” Nair said in a statement.

In April 2017, Balaji launched its ad- free, subscription based online streaming service ALTBalaji with 32 original shows in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Gujarati.

Run by Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms’ soap operas centered on family conflicts turned around the fortunes of Star Plus, the Hindi general entertainment channel (GEC) where Sameer Nair was programming head earlier.

Shobha Kapoor, managing director at Balaji Telefilms Ltd said that Nair was like family to them and would continue to extend his support as an advisor.

“We have a relationship dating back to 2000 when we first worked together on Star Plus.In the past three years the company has made many significant strides most notably in the digital domain and the launch of ALTBalaji,” Kapoor added.

In 1994, Nair landed his first TV job as a director-producer, and shortly after as an executive producer, for Star Movies.Over the years, he took charge of movie acquisitions for Star in India, went on to become its programming head, and eventually became the CEO of Star TV (India)—a role he performed till 2007.

In 2008, he helped launch a Hindi general entertainment channel NDTV Imagine (later called Imagine TV) as its CEO in partnership with New Delhi Television (NDTV) promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy.

The channel failed to take off and Nair quit that role in May 2011.

Balaji Telefilms was incorporated in 1994 and is known for having redefined programming on Indian television with serials such as ‘Kyunki Saas bhi kabhi bahu thi’ and ‘Kahani ghar ghar ki’.

Since its inception, the company has produced over 15,000 hours of content including in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.