Netflix to stream two more India originals ‘Selection Day’, ‘Again’

New Delhi: Popular American streaming platform Netflix Inc. on Thursday announced two new Netflix original series from India—Selection Day, a story of cricket and corruption by author Aravind Adiga, and Again, a supernatural, female-led detective series written by Marisha Mukerjee. This would be Netflix’s third India original after the announcement of Sacred Games in June last year. The two new series will be shot in Mumbai and New Delhi, respectively.

“We are excited to be expanding our slate of originals in India. These projects have specifically local subjects, but will be great for our global audience, and are supported by world class talent,” said Erik Barmack, vice-president of international original series at Netflix.

Selection Day will be produced in partnership with Seven Stories, a UK-based production company headed by film and television directors/producers Anand Tucker and Sharon Maguire. “When I first read Selection Day I was completely overwhelmed by the scale and ambition of Aravind’s vision and moved to my core by its emotional power,” said Anand Tucker, chief executive of Seven Stories in a statement.

Tucker is known for directing projects like the 2005 film Shopgirl and has directed episodes of the British mini- series Indian Summers. Maguire’s credits include directing the film adaptation of Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Netflix’s arch rival Amazon Prime Video, which released its first India original Inside Edge in July, also a sports drama based on cricket against the backdrop of bookies and a betting scandal, has become the most watched show on the platform.

Netflix has said that in 2017, it will spend close to $6 billion on content for its members, and release over 1,000 hours of premium original programming, up from over 600 hours in 2016. “Beyond the sheer volume of content, the breadth of our original programming will continue to expand; the Internet allows us to reach audiences all over the world and, with a growing base of over 93 million members, there’s a large appetite for entertainment and a diversity of tastes to satisfy. We want to become a leading producer and distributor of high-quality Indian content. This year we will double down on Indian investment looking to curate a compelling content library encompassing original and licensed titles,” a company spokesperson said in response to Mint’s query sent earlier?.

Netflix hasn’t closed in on a production partner for Again as yet. Set in the busy and colourful city of New Delhi, detective series Again tells the story of a female homicide detective who must put her career and life on the line when a recent murder connects to closed cases from her past.

“When it comes to telling groundbreaking evocative stories, I cannot think of a better partner than Netflix to bring this show to India and to audiences across the globe,” said Marisha Mukerjee, who is based in LA. She is presently a part of the writing team for American crime drama Quantico.