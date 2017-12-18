Print media publications grew at a slower rate of 3.58% in 2016-17

As per the report, Uttar Pradesh topped the list in the number of registered publications, followed by Maharashtra. The largest number of publications were registered in Hindi language, followed by English. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The number of print media publications in India grew at a slower rate of 3.58% in the year ended 31 March, according to the latest edition of the Registrar of Newspapers of India’s (RNI) annual Press in India report unveiled by Smriti Irani, minister of information and broadcasting.

In 2015-16, print media publications grew 5.13%. A total of 4,007 new publications were registered in 2016-17, down from 5,423 in 2015-16.

The total number of print media publications stood at 114,820. Of these, 16,993 were newspapers and 97,827 periodicals. “The publication (report) is an important document to map the progress of the Indian newspaper industry in the last one year. The report gave a comprehensive analysis of the contours of the growth for the industry specially the growth amongst regional language publications,” said Irani.

The report Press in India is compiled from the annual statements submitted to the RNI by registered publications, including newspapers and periodicals. This year, RNI received annual statements from 31,028 registered publishers.

As per the report, Uttar Pradesh topped the list in the number of registered publications, followed by Maharashtra. The largest number of publications were registered in Hindi language, followed by English.

During the year, Hindi language publications claimed the highest circulation, with 488 million copies per publishing day, followed by English and Urdu publications.

ABP Pvt. Ltd’s Bengali newspaper Anandabazar Patrika claimed the top spot as the largest circulated single-edition daily with 1.16 million copies per publishing day, followed by the Delhi edition of Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd’s English daily The Times of India with 956,054 copies.

Among multi-edition dailies, Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar, published by the Dainik Bhaskar Group, claimed the top spot circulation-wise, followed by The Times of India.

HT Media, the publisher of the Hindustan Times and Mint, competes with Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd in several markets.