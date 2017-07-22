Maxus retains L’Oreal India’s Rs300 crore media mandate

Maxus is a marketing communications consultancy which also handles clients such as fast-moving consumer goods firm ITC Ltd, telecom firm Vodafone, retail chain Shoppers Stop, auto firm Tata Motors, e-commerce platform Myntra, liquor company Pernod Ricard and Hero Motocorp Ltd, among others. More From Livemint »

New Delhi: GroupM owned media agency Maxus on Friday announced that it has retained the media duties of cosmetic giant L’Oréal India. The two-month-long multi-agency pitch, which started in May this year, saw participation from media agencies like Dentsu Aegis Network-owned Carat and IPG Mediabrands.

Maxus has been the media agency on record (AoR) for L’Oréal since 2010. It will be responsible for handling the entire media services comprising strategy, communications planning, integrated media approach, investment and buying for all the brands across hair, skin and make-up category.

Kartik Sharma, managing director, Maxus South Asia, said, “We are extremely excited and humbled to retain prestigious business like L’Oréal. Nothing feels as good as retaining an existing client. A client relationship where one has invested time and energy and has also seen them grow is a great experience. We are committed to delivering many more meaningful solutions and continue to strengthen this relationship further.”

Headquartered in Mumbai, L’Oréal India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L’Oréal S.A. since 1994. The company is present in all distribution channels with 16 brands, available in mass market channels (L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New-York, NYX); in hair and beauty salons (L’Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Kérastase, Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals, Decleor); in selective distribution (The Body Shop, Kiehl’s, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren and Diesel).

Maxus is a marketing communications consultancy which offers services like communications strategy, digital marketing, direct response media, social media, data analytics, media investment management, content, sports marketing, and customer relationship management (CRM). It employs 2,500 people across 55 markets, they are part of GroupM, the world’s largest media investment management group that serves as the parent company for all of WPP’s media agencies.

The agency handles clients such as fast-moving consumer goods firm ITC Ltd, telecom firm Vodafone, retail chain Shoppers Stop, auto giant Tata Motors, e-commerce platform Myntra, liquor company Pernod Ricard and Hero MotoCorp Ltd, among others.