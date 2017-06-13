Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar on Forbes’ highest-paid celebrities list

New York: Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are among the highest-earning celebrities in the world , as per Forbes’ annual list .

The Forbes list of the “world’s highest-paid celebrities of 2017” has been topped by American rapper and entrepreneur Sean Combs, better known by his stage name “Diddy”, with earnings of $130 million. Shahrukh Khan, 51, ranks 65th on the list, with earnings of $38 million, tied with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

“King Khan continues to bank big from starring roles in Bollywood movies. He also cashes in on endorsement deals for dozens of brands most Americans have likely never heard of,” Forbes said. Salman Khan is on the 71st spot with $37 million in earnings, tied with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. Forbes said Salman Khan continues to produce and star in films, which earn well at the box office. Akshay Kumar, 49, is ranked 80th on the list with earnings of $35.5 million, tied with musician Bon Jovi.

“Kumar, a king of the Bollywood box office for over a quarter of a century, mints millions through both starring and ensemble roles,” Forbes said. The list also includes American singer Beyonce on the No. 2 spot with earnings of $105 million. Author J.K. Rowling, with $95 million, is at No. 3. R&B musician Drake is at the No. 4 spot with $94 million. Football star Cristiano Ronaldo ($93 million) rounded out the top five.

Forbes said together, the world’s 100 highest-paid celebrities banked a cumulative $5.15 billion during the June 2016 to June 2017 scoring period. While there are 10 male actors on the ranking, not a single female movie star made the cut, Forbes said, adding that women comprise just 16% of the world’s top-earning celebrities, “an imbalance that reflects the gender pay gap in entertainment and beyond”. The 16 women on this year’s list earned a cumulative $822.5 million. PTI