MullenLowe Lintas’ India chairman and CEO Joseph George resigns

New Delhi: Joseph George, on Monday, resigned as the chairman and chief executive, India, and regional president, South and Southeast Asia, MullenLowe Lintas Group. He will continue to serve the advertising network till September 2017. The group is currently working on George’s succession plans which will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Joe has made such a huge contribution to the MullenLowe Group network during his 26 years within the organisation that it really is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to him. During his recent tenure, Joe has led MullenLowe Lintas Group to huge success within India, across the APAC region and on a global stage. On behalf of the entire network I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Joe who has built and led our business in India and South and Southeast Asia so successfully. He leaves behind a great team, legacy and business poised for even greater future growth,” said Alex Leikikh, Global CEO, MullenLowe Group in a statement.

Joseph George joined Lintas India in 1991, and has been with the company throughout its journey of evolution; from Lintas India to MullenLowe Lintas Group today. He was appointed India chief executive in 2011; and while continuing to be based in Mumbai, took on the additional responsibility of running the South Asia and Southeast Asia region in 2016. He also serves on the global executive committee of the MullenLowe Group network. During his six-year leadership, apart from driving growth he helped set up two new Indian agencies from the MullenLowe Lintas Group – Mullen Lintas in August 2015 and the recently launched PointNine Lintas.

“MullenLowe Lintas Group in India today is in the best shape it’s been in for a very long time. I couldn’t be moving on at a better time. Alex and I have worked closely over the past 8 months on the transition plan; and with the road map and the leadership in place for all three agencies of MullenLowe Lintas Group, I am confident that our agency network in India is ready to author its next chapter of success,” said George.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia markets, he led IPG’s agency-acquisition in Sri Lanka, the re-structuring of the MullenLowe Thailand and Vietnam operations, as well as putting in place the leadership and brand and business strategy for the MullenLowe Singapore office.

“This agency has given me everything. Twenty six years can be a lifetime, but there’s an impatient excitement in me today to want to start all over again,” he further added.

MullenLowe Lintas Group is an Indian marketing communications company which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Interpublic Group (IPG), and is part of the MullenLowe Group. It comprises advertising agencies like Lowe Lintas, Mullen Lintas, strategic design consulting, dCell and brand consulting firm Linconsult. The group handles a wide variety of clients including jewellery brand Tanishq, Sun Pharma owned pain relieving cream Volini, Astral Pipes, Tata Tea, smartphone maker Gionee and Paperboat among others.