Hotstar to stream shows from CBS’s Showtime

New Delhi: Star India’s digital streaming platform Hotstar and US-based broadcast network CBS Corp. on Wednesday announced a content license agreement with Showtime, part of CBS’s cable networks segment which operates the network’s subscription program services.

The agreement will introduce Hotstar’s paid subscribers to programming from Showtime.

“The deal with CBS is in line with our strategy of bringing the best of new shows and movies from around the world to our premium subscribers. Today, Showtime joins an exciting slate on Hotstar. We are clear that we are building Hotstar premium as the most compelling subscription service that will showcase the best story tellers from around the world,” said Ajit Mohan, chief executive officer at Hotstar, in a statement.

At present, Hotstar has exclusive content partnerships with global studios like Disney, Fox, and HBO.

Hotstar’s premium subscribers in India will get access to Showtime’s upcoming series like the new comedy Smilf (about Bridgette Bird, a young single mother ) and Escape at Dannemora, the prison break project starring Benicio Del Toro and Patricia Arquette.

Also available would be hundreds of hours of critically-acclaimed shows including The Affair, Billions, Ray Donovan and the recently premiered, I’m dying up here.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Hotstar to bring critically-acclaimed programming from Showtime to Indian audiences,” said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO, CBS Studios International, part of CBS Corp. “Thanks to this agreement and other partnerships with top platforms around the world, the footprint of the Showtime brand and programming continues to expand in the global marketplace.”

For CBS Corp., similar agreements for Showtime have been announced with FOX Networks Group in Asia, Canal+ Group in France, along with Sky UK, Germany and Italy, Bell Canada, Stan Australia, Movistar Spain and other output partners around the world.