Last Published: Fri, Jul 28 2017. 04 20 PM IST

Stephen Colbert to produce animated series on Donald Trump

Showtime has ordered 10 episodes of an as-yet-untitled series, produced by Stephen Colbert, featuring cartoon renderings of the president, his family and inner circle
PTI
Stephen Colbert has teamed up with the showrunner of The Late Show, Chris Licht, on the project, which is set to air in the fall. Photo: Reuters
Los Angeles: Comedian Stephen Colbert is producing a satirical half-hour series on Donald Trump.

Showtime announced it had ordered 10 episodes of an as-yet-untitled animated series featuring cartoon renderings of the president, his family and inner circle, reported the Los Angeles Times. Colbert has teamed up with the showrunner of The Late Show, Chris Licht, on the project, which is set to air in the fall.

“Stephen and Chris have an uncanny genius for deconstructing the world of President Trump, and this series opens a new realm for them,” Showtime president David Nevins said.

First Published: Fri, Jul 28 2017. 04 20 PM IST

Topics: Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Trump animated series Stephen Colbert new series Trump cartoon

