Ten Bollywood sequels to look forward to

Actor Rajinikanth in a still from Shankar’s upcoming science-fiction film ‘2.0’.

New Delhi: Multi-starrer comedy Fukrey Returns that releases this Friday is only the first of many sequels Bollywood has to offer in the coming months. Here’s a look at ten of them.

2.0: A sequel to Rajinikanth’s science fiction film Enthiran (2010), the Shankar directed venture will hit screens in April 2018 in Tamil as well as Hindi. The Hindi version of the original film had earned Rs23 crore in box office collections.

Baaghi 2: Tiger Shroff reprises the lead role in the action film franchise produced by Sajid Nadiadwala slated for release on 27 April 2018. The first part released in 2016 had earned Rs76.34 crore in box office collections.

Race 3: Starring Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez, the third installment of the action franchise will be directed by Remo D’ Souza and release on 15 June 2018. The last two films had netted Rs60 crore and Rs93 crore respectively.

Dabangg 3: Slated for a 2018 release, the Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer will be directed by Prabhu Deva. The first two parts released in 2010 and 2012 had made Rs141 crore and Rs149 crore respectively.

Student of the Year 2: The second part to Karan Johar’s 2012 college drama will feature Tiger Shroff. The original film starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and had made Rs70 crore at the box office.

Housefull 4: The fourth part to the comedy series will be directed by Sajid Khan and release on Diwali 2019, according to an announcement by producers Nadiadwala Grandson. The first three installments had made Rs72 crore, Rs111 crore and Rs108 crore respectively.

ABCD 3: Director Remo D’Souza has announced the next installment of the dance film franchise starring Varun Dhawan. The last two parts had made Rs45.5 crore and Rs105.74 crore respectively.

Total Dhamaal: The third installment of Indra Kumar’s comedy series will star Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in addition to Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi. The last two films had earned Rs32 crore and Rs45 crore respectively.

Kick 2: The Salman Khan-starrer to be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala is slated for a 2019 release. The previous film had made Rs211 crore at the box office.

Go Goa Gone sequel: Directors Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru have confirmed working on the second installment of the zombie comedy series. The Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu-starrer released in 2013 had made Rs25.16 crore at the box office.

